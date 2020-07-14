Growings On: The effectiveness of cover crops

In June, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals cancelled registrations for the use of all dicamba herbicide products for row-crop production. Dicamba has been around since the late 1960s, but became more widely used following the introduction of dicamba-resistant cotton and soybean varieties in 2016. These varieties were developed to overcome increased weed resistance to available herbicides. Controversy over dicamba use in field crops resulted from inadvertent drift onto sensitive crops.
Loss of effective chemistries, due either to weed resistance or regulation, creates a need for more grower tools when tackling economically threatening weeds.
“Anything we can do to help create more consistency should help growers do their job better,” said Nick Basinger, assistant professor of weed science in the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences at the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Basinger is leading a research group that is examining cover crop use as part of an integrated weed management program in several commercial agricultural systems. One of the benefits of cover crops is their ability to suppress weeds, such as Palmer amaranth (amaranthus palmeri), during fallow periods between cash crops by preventing weed seed germination.
“The goal of our work is to look at ways to manage crop and non-crop areas and try to take advantage of all the tools in the toolbox. Assessing what tools we have for each system, what tools we can potentially develop, then where the strengths and weaknesses are for those tools and what the ‘breaking points’ are so that we can develop comprehensive management practices,” explained Basinger. “This allows us to develop production systems to optimize weed management and gives growers the most advantage.”
Cover crops are widely used throughout the Midwest in a number of production systems, so much of UGA’s research is being adapted from those systems to fit climate and soil demands in the Southeast. While cover crops have already been successfully used in parts of Georgia, implementation is slow, as the body of research for growing cover crops in this region is limited.
Winter cover crops are usually planted in the fall after a cash crop has been harvested and will remain in the ground throughout the winter months. A summer cover crop is a quickly established cover crop that’s seeded between summer and winter cash crops to keep the soil covered and accumulating nitrogen.
Summer cover crops can be used successfully in vegetable production because of the quick turnaround time before the next cash crop needs to go in the ground. Sorghum-sudangrass hybrids and sunn hemp, a warm-season annual legume, are quick to establish and rapidly put on biomass, making them great candidates for summer cover crops in Georgia.
This is the Basinger team’s first year working with cover crops in cotton production in the Piedmont. Because cotton is harvested later in the season, the team is looking at cover crops that perform well early in the season within the cotton system. Winter cover crops used in the project are crimson clover and Wrens Abruzzi rye.
David Weisberger, a doctoral candidate working with Basinger, is focusing on this research at the J. Phil Campbell Research Farm located near Watkinsville. Research plots were sown with a known number of Palmer amaranth seeds in selected cover crop plots. Bare-ground rows are used as control plots for comparison. Research will evaluate whether cover crops can suppress weeds.
“Control plots are consistently full of weeds, whereas the cover crop plots are performing well because they limit the amount of light that weed seeds receive and reduce soil temperatures that are essential for Palmer amaranth germination,” said Basinger.
Thus far, the team has observed the best results from the living mulch and cereal rye, but are examining other important trade-offs that growers need to be aware of, such as water use requirements, shading issues and potential for cover crops to compete for resources.
“Originally, our research started as a weed focus, but we quickly realized this has more facets that need assessment, so we’ve adapted this research to provide a multidisciplinary approach,” Basinger said.
“This is just one tool in the toolbox — it’s not a cure-all — but we hope to demonstrate that, over time, cover crops have the potential to increase yields, minimize weed seed banks, improve soil health, reduce erosion and limit the amount of costly chemical inputs farmers need to apply for a successful harvest,” explained Basinger.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
