Growings On: The emergence of hemp in Georgia

Historically, hemp has been an important agricultural crop in the U.S. Primarily grown as a source of fiber for clothing and high-quality paper, hemp was widely grown during World War II for the production of rope and cable. Industrialization of cotton production led to a decline in hemp production.
The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 made production so strongly regulated that the industry all but disappeared.
Passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill removed industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) from the list of Schedule I drugs and opened up opportunities for farmers to produce this once widely grown crop. The 2014 Farm Bill established a pilot program for very limited hemp production in which Georgia did not participate.
Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis plants; however, hemp is defined by law as those plants with total tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) levels at or below 0.3%. Total THC may include delta-9- tetrahydrocannbinol and THC A (the acid form of THC) as well as other minor forms of THC found in the plant. Plants testing above 0.3% are considered marijuana.
Hemp plants grown for floral material, from which CBD (cannabidiol) is extracted, may look and smell no different than a marijuana plant grown under the same conditions, but they will differ in their presence of secondary metabolites.
Under the authority of the Georgia Hemp Farming Act, the Georgia Department of Agriculture now regulates the cultivation and processing of hemp under the authority of the Georgia Hemp Farming Act.
Separate licenses are required for growing or processing hemp. Growers must make application through the Georgia Department of Agriculture for a license which must be renewed annually. Current license fees are $50 per acre. Processors must also apply for an annually renewable license, including a $25,000 fee.
A potential obstacle to establishment of hemp production is perception by residents who may be nearby growers or processors. Results of a recently completed study have published article in the Journal of Agricultural and Applied Economics The study was led by University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences faculty Benjamin Campbell and Julie Campbell in collaboration with Adam Rabinowitz at Auburn University.
"We got involved in doing hemp economics two years ago when it was passed with the legislature," said Benjamin Campbell, associate professor and UGA Cooperative Extension specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. "We started asking if there would there be a negative perception or externalities associated with these hemp processors coming (into communities)."
The research team found there was a lack of research in hemp production perception. They sought to identify potential problems that could arise in communities where the crop is grown and processed into various goods.
The group put together a list of questions that was distributed via an online survey to southeastern U.S. residents.
The responses were representative of the population, with consideration to household income, race, education level, age and gender.
The survey examined whether respondents had any concern about the growing of hemp and the creation of hemp products in their area.
Because hemp and marijuana are identical in appearance, Ben Campbell said a resulting concern is consumer belief that hemp is the same as marijuana, though smoking a hemp plant does not result in a high.
The survey collected information about consumer knowledge level and found that 44% of respondents thought that hemp and marijuana were the same, while 44% knew hemp and marijuana were different.
The remaining 12% had never heard of hemp.
Identical appearance of hemp and marijuana leads to concerns of illegal activity.
The survey examined the perceived concerns of respondents and found that the potential for illegal activity and overall safety were the highest-rated concerns for both local growth and processing.
Engagement and education will be needed to address issues of local concern to help neighborhoods feel comfortable with the hemp growers and processors in their areas.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.