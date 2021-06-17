The American Forage and Grassland Council is an organization comprised of farmers, agricultural industry representatives, researchers and advisors. The organization’s tagline is “The leader and voice of economically and environmentally sound forage focused agriculture.” Forage includes plant material that is eaten by livestock. Because forages are so diverse and are not consumed by humans, they are often less visible than many other food commodities.
Less than 2% of the total U.S. population lives on a farm, making it more difficult for the general public to relate to farming and the accompanying benefits and challenges. As the general public moves further away from its agrarian heritage and the rural lifestyle, AFGC strives to bring farming and forages into greater public awareness with National Forage Week.
Chris Agee, a past president of American Forage and Grassland Council from Madison, Georgia, says, “National Forage Week was first celebrated in 2015 and was well received by the forage community as one might expect, but more importantly others outside of the forage community were made aware of the importance of forage. AFGC’s goal is to increase awareness of forages and we’ve got a long way to go, but as AFGC and its state affiliate councils get the word out at the local level we’ll make progress.”
This year, the American Forage and Grassland Council is celebrating the seventh annual National Forage Week June 20-26 in its continuing effort to raise awareness of the importance and impact of forages. As the leader and voice of economically and environmentally sound forage focused agriculture, AFGC understands the impact of forages on the world and wants to share that knowledge by focusing education efforts during National Forage Week.
According to Kim Mullenix, Extension beef specialist and associate professor at Auburn University, “Forage systems provide the basis for livestock production systems in the United States. In fact, the reach of forages is so extensive, they are located in almost every county within every state in the nation! Today, the forage-livestock industry is often under fire and deemed as a negative contributor to the environment. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. In fact, forages define sustainability through their positive contributions to society, agricultural production, and economics in America.”
Forages are largely grown-in areas where other human-edible crops are not productive. Instead of being a resource that we cannot use, grazing livestock can convert forages into high-quality milk or protein for human consumption. Livestock also recycle nutrients back to the pasture which can help with forage regrowth and promote healthy soils. It is a system that gives back and keeps going with management.
Gary Bates, director of the Beef and Forage Center at University of Tennessee says, “We often take forage crops for granted. We look at a beautiful pasture and see the grazing livestock and not the forage. The most impactful plants in the world are right under our feet. Many people do not realize how much forage plants impact their lives. From meat and dairy all the way to ornamental grasses, forages touch most people’s lives in some fashion.”
Bates says, “Forage crops are some of the most flexible crops in the world. They can be used for their beauty in gardens, as food for livestock or as tools to save our environment. Without forages our world would be dramatically different.”
Mullenix continues, “Forages promote soil health by providing ground cover, reducing erosion, improving water infiltration and retention, and help with nutrient cycling. Forages are often used as part of roadside cover mixes, add beauty and diversity to the landscape, and provide aesthetic value as part of the landscape of American agriculture.
Healthy forage systems promote habitat for many types of wildlife. Many farms enjoy the benefits of diverse wildlife and utilize this for recreational hunting. Forages also provide the landscape for time spent together with family checking on animals, waterers and pasture production. In many ways, forages reconnect us with the most important things in life.
This year for National Forage Week, take a drive out of town and spend some time just viewing the landscape. Think about how you are connected to forage agriculture. Remember that forage-based agriculture provides high-quality products for consumers, and the farmer who dedicates their time to provide a better livelihood for all.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
