Tall fescue is perhaps the best adapted turfgrass to Northwest Georgia and the onset of “sweater weather” is a reminder that this is the best time of year to establish or enhance tall fescue lawns. Tall fescue is a grass species native to Europe and the Mediterranean that thrives in the mid-South. Popularized first as a pasture grass, the “tall fescue belt” extends from Virginia and Kentucky to Missouri and Arkansas, crossing the northern portion of Georgia and adjoining states.
Because it can be seeded, tall fescue is popular with do-it-yourself home landscapers. It’s also popular because of its genetically dark-green color during the spring and fall. Research also shows that some turf-type cultivars have deep, extensive root systems and other genetic characteristics for improved drought tolerance.
To successfully establish a new tall fescue lawn or interseed an existing lawn, consider the following techniques and practices from University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
• Soil preparation: Proper soil preparation is critical for effective seed establishment. Ridding the lawn of debris, tilling, incorporating lime and fertilizer and smoothing the surface are all necessary prior to seeding.
• Seeding: The ideal seeding rate for tall fescue is 5 to 6 pounds per 1,000 square feet. To minimize skips and gaps, divide the seed into two equal portions and broadcast half in one direction and the remainder at a right angle to the first direction. This broadcast procedure is also recommended for fertilizer and granular pesticide applications.
Seed can be lightly raked into the upper fourth-inch of soil or pressed into the seedbed with a roller. Apply a straw mulch to retain moisture to improve germination and prevent erosion.
• Mowing: Begin mowing at a height of 2 inches. As the seedlings mature, raise the cutting height to the 2.5- to 3-inch range. Once mature, the lawn can be maintained between 2 to 2.5 inches, but a height of 3 inches is suggested during the summer months.
• Reseeding: If the lawn needs reseeding, estimate the percentage of tall fescue loss and multiply that number by the establishment seeding rate of 6 pounds per 1,000 square feet. For example, if 50% (0.5) of the stand is lost, reseed with 0.5 x 6 = 3 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Spring reseeding is less successful because of the shorter establishment time before summer heat and moisture stress.
While tall fescue is among the most shade-tolerant turf species, it requires some sunlight. Periodic reseeding may be unavoidable for some shady lawn areas. Fall is certainly the best time to reseed areas under deciduous trees. Leaf fall will permit increased sunlight during establishment.
One feature of tall fescue seed that can influence the success of a planting effort is the presence of a fungus. This endophyte (an organism living inside a plant) produces compounds that can enhance the insect, disease, heat and drought tolerance of the grass. This mutualistic relationship increases the persistence of the grass species. In return, the fungus depends completely on the grass for reproduction. It survives and is passed from one generation of grass to the next through the seed.
Occurrence of this fungus in tall fescue was discovered because scientists were trying to understand poor animal performance when tall fescue was used for livestock feed. The same compounds that benefit the plant proved to be toxins when consumed by livestock.
When purchasing tall fescue seed for a landscape application, select seed that is certified and identified by a blue tag. This seed has been tested, and the state seed law assures the information is reliable. In retail markets, most tall fescue seed is blended, meaning several tall fescue cultivars have been mixed together. It is also important to select seed that has viable endophytic fungus. Seed can sometimes be purchased which is identified as “endophyte enhanced.” This indicates that care has been taken in production, harvest, storage and handling to ensure the survival of the fungus in the seed. Endophyte enhance seed may also be labeled to report seed test that detected the level of viable endophyte within the seed.
Since presence of the endophyte is beneficial in seed production fields, most tall fescue seed contains the endophyte when harvested. If seed is not specified as “endophyte enhanced” it is still likely the endophyte is present. Avoiding seed that has been stored for more than 12 months will greatly enhance the likelihood that the endophyte is viable. Older seed may still have reliable germination, but the viability of the endophyte may be suspect.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
