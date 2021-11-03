I have overheard recent observations that the display of fall colors by deciduous trees has been subpar this year. A multitude of factors contribute to pigments being displayed by tree leaves, and in order to be appreciated those leaves must be retained.
The term deciduous includes the notion that parts will be discarded or shed when they have served their purpose. It sometimes refers to “baby teeth,” but in the case of trees, it concerns leaves.
In a recent blog post, "The science behind fall color," Laura Jull, associate professor and woody ornamental extension specialist in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, discussed the processes occurring inside the plant that result in fall color.
“As the days get shorter and temperatures start to cool, particularly at night, the season changes from green leaves into a kaleidoscope of yellow, orange, red, purple and bronze shades. There are a variety of factors that interact and play a role in determining how colorful the display will be. Plant leaves contain several pigments that determine the color that will appear, and variations arise when different concentrations of pigments are combined in the leaf.
"Chlorophyll is the green pigment in leaves. This critically important pigment captures the energy from the sun and uses it to change water and carbon dioxide (CO2) into oxygen and sugars (carbohydrates), i.e., the plant’s energy source for growth and development. In autumn, chlorophyll breaks down faster than it is produced, revealing the other plant pigments and their colors.
"Carotenoids are responsible for the yellow, orange and a few red pigment colors. This pigment is always present in the leaves during the growing season, but the colors become more evident as the chlorophyll breaks down in the leaf. ... Since carotenoids are always present in leaves, yellow, gold and orange colors are least affected by the weather.
"Anthocyanins are responsible for most of the red, pink and purple colors we long for in autumn. Sugars in leaves accumulate as active growth slows down in autumn, permitting the production of anthocyanins. These colorful pigments act as an internal sunscreen to protect the photosynthetic system, allowing plants to recover nutrients from the leaves more easily as the temperatures decline. ...
"During the summer, most of a plant’s nutrients are located within the leaves. The shortening of day length and cooler temperatures, particularly at night, signal the plant to begin preparing for winter by transporting carbohydrates (sugars) and mineral nutrients from the leaves to stems and roots for storage in the plant to be reused the following spring. A layer of cells at the base of the leaf stalk (petiole), called the abscission zone, gradually closes off the flow of sugars and minerals into and out of the leaf. In a process called senescence, chlorophyll breaks down, causing the leaves to change color and eventually fall off the plant.
"Many factors play a role in determining when fall color occurs and the intensity of the color. We cannot predict each summer how the autumn leaf color will be in the landscape. For example, peak (best) fall color can shift by as much as two weeks ahead or behind the normal time peak color occurs year-to-year based on the weather. ...
"Good soil moisture levels throughout the growing season followed by a dry fall can improve the intensity of fall color. On the other hand, excessively wet or drought conditions can cause poor color development. Drought conditions can cause leaves to dry, curl and drop before fall color has sufficiently developed ...
"Cool, dry, sunny fall days with cooler night temperatures stimulate anthocyanin production, resulting in bright reds and purples. In contrast, very warm autumn weather may reduce the production of these pigments. During unusually warm autumns, plants may accelerate fall color development, shortening the time leaves remain on the tree or shrub. ...
"Sufficient sunlight is required for leaves to produce the best coloration. Plants growing in dense shade will usually fail to develop the intense red and orange colors we have grown so fond of each autumn. High soil pH and deficiencies of the various essential mineral nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, magnesium, iron and high levels of the nonessential element sodium can all affect the intensity of color change in leaves. ...
"Of course genetics play a key role in the intensity of fall color development. This is why some seed-produced trees in the forest have great fall color, while seedlings from the same tree may have less intense or even no fall color. ..."
Locations with reputations for spectacular color contribute to economies in a number of communities, including some in North Georgia. As temperatures cool, look for new pursuits, maybe even helping a youngster with a leaf collection.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
