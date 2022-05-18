Warming temperatures and increasing day-length continue to announce the progression toward summer. Our sense of smell provides further evidence in fragrances emitted by blooming flowers and freshly-cut grass. Another clue comes from the neighbor’s grill as cookout season gears up.
Beef is a favorite feature of grilling season so the month of May is adopted as Beef Month by national and state beef organizations, including the Georgia Beef Board. Cattle producers contribute to a check-off program whenever ownership is transferred. Funds generated are then directed by producer organizations to promote their product as well as supporting research.
Grilling success requires both cooking skill and a quality product. Faculty from the University of Georgia’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) provided comments about factors influencing beef quality.
Francis Fluharty, head of the Department of Animal and Dairy Science, was raised on a cow-calf operation in Ohio and has dedicated his career to determining the effects of energy and protein intake on animal growth, fat deposition and meat quality.
“For ages, we’ve been paid on weight. We still are, but now with faster-growing cattle capable of achieving finished weights over 1,300 pounds, we’re paid for quality, too,” Fluharty said. “The message is clear that managing cattle in a way that does not lessen their ability to have high-marbling carcasses is crucial to economic profitability.”
Consumer interest in premium beef has grown in recent years, as has the percentage of beef graded prime, the highest grading level by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), climbing from an average of 3% to more than 10% across the U.S.
USDA prime beef, the highest grading level, has slightly abundant to abundant marbling; USDA choice beef has moderate marbling; and USDA select beef has slight marbling. Grass-fed beef is leaner, with less marbling, than the popular prime-grade beef.
Chen Zhen, Georgia Athletic Association professor in Food Choice, Obesity and Health in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at CAES, is an expert in consumer food demand.
“We know that consumers are diverse in their preferences. There is a segment of consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for these products. For grass-fed beef, these consumers tend to have better nutrition knowledge and eat beef at home more frequently,” he said, citing a 2010 study published in the journal Science Direct.
“According to the most recent USDA statistics, organic beef products command a 50% — or $3.32 per pound in 2022 dollars — price premium over conventional beef products. This suggests that for the purchasing consumers, their WTP (willingness to pay) is at least 50% over the price of conventional beef. There are likely more potential consumers of organic, grass-fed or pasture-raised beef whose WTP is below the 50% price premium in the current market.”
In other words, there are likely more consumers willing to pay for organic beef at a slightly lower premium than current prices. And while increased attention to animal welfare has made news in the past few years, the national Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program has been in place since 1987 to provide cattle farmers and ranchers with science-based management practices that improve animal care while enhancing carcass quality and beef safety, Fluharty said.
“In Georgia, BQA certification is good for three years and covers things like vaccine and drug-use practices, the impact of management practices on carcass quality, proper cattle handling, proper facility design, transportation practices and cattle identification and record-keeping,” he added. “It’s an industry- and university-driven program that is normally administered through state beef councils, land-grant universities and state cattle associations. Animal welfare concerns have made BQA certification mandatory for participation in many beef programs, as well as leading to third-party audits of cow-calf operations, feedlots and packers with some branded programs.”
Although grass-fed beef does not comprise a large share of the market for beef, there is evidence that grass-fed beef producers consider environmental and animal welfare concerns important factors in their decision to be in this business, Zhen said, citing a 2020 study from the Journal of Agricultural and Applied Economics.
“The authors find that animal welfare and environmental concerns are among the top stated reasons for grass-fed beef producers to get into this business, while profitability and strong demand for grass-fed beef are less important reasons for choosing the enterprise,” Zhen added.
As you choose meat for your cookout projects, be alert to the quality guidance that is available on product labeling and, this month, be on the lookout for producer-supported promotions for beef.
