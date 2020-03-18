Exposed, bare soil is generally an undesirable feature in a home landscape. Unfortunately, shady areas, often under hardwood trees, are typically the poorest stand of turfgrass.
In response to the question, “What kind of grass will grow best in shady areas?” the most honest answer may be “None.” Grasses used for turf thrive in full sun, a few will survive with varying levels of partial shade. None will survive in dense shade.
The canopy of trees or shrubs that shades a lawn area limits the quantity of sunlight, but also modifies the quality of light. In full sun, the light spectrum is dominated by wavelengths in the near infrared range. As light filters through the canopy, those wavelengths are absorbed (promoting photosynthesis of the overstory plants) and the spectrum is shifted towards the far infrared.
Of the turfgrass species adapted to northwest Georgia, turf-type tall fescue is probably most shade-tolerant. Some Bermudagrass and zoysiagrass cultivars will tolerate limited shading. Several landscape management procedures will help to promote survival of turf in shaded conditions:
Keep trees pruned and thinned. Tall trees should have all limbs removed below about 10 feet. Removing upper limbs will enhance penetration of sunlight to the ground.
Remove fallen leaves regularly. At the same time, deciduous trees are losing leaves in preparation for winter conditions, perennial grasses modify growth to increase storage of nutrients in surface structures and roots to prepare for regrowth in the spring. Shading from fallen leaves will reduce this nutrient storage and limit winter survival, thinning the stand in springtime.
Raise mowing height. Shade limits the capture of light by grass leaves. Increasing cutting height by an inch compared to turf in full sun will increase total leaf area and improve photosynthesis,
Maintain soil moisture. Trees and shrubs will compete with grass for moisture so the total water requirement is higher than for turf away from competing plants.
Avoid traffic. Shaded grass is already in stress. Damage to the grass leaf canopy from traffic will increase stress and will likely reduce persistence.
Don’t overfertilize. Grass in the shade grows more slowly and has lower nutrient requirements. Excess fertility, particularly nitrogen, may stimulate growth so that there is more tissue than available light will support. Soil test to insure that pH is acceptable and potassium and phosphorus levels are sufficient and supply nitrogen and no more than one-half the rate recommended for grass in full sun.
For tall fescue lawns, broadcasting additional seed in the fall may help maintain the stand. When hardwood trees lose there leaves in the fall, areas below will be in full sun until spring. This may be sufficient to germinate and establish new grass plants to maintain cover during the growing season. For vegetatively propagated warm-season turfgrass, adding plugs or new sod is possible, but expensive.
If an area is so densely shaded that grass survival is not a reasonable expectation, consider using mulch, or a more shade tolerant ground cover. Mondo grasses, part of the lilly family, are relatively shade-tolerant and may be an alternative for shaded areas adjacent to the lawn. Mondo grasses grow in clumps and produce runners that spread, ultimately filling in spaces between plants.
If maintaining a turflike appearance is desired, dwarf mondo grass could be an appropriate alternative. It has fine leaves, grows 4 inches tall or less, requires no mowing (except once in the fall) and is drought-tolerant. Nana, Nippon and Gyoko-ryu are popular varieties.
Establishing dwarf mondo grass will require more effort than broadcasting grass seed. Good establishment starts will careful preparation of the area to be planted, ensuring a fertile, weed-free environment. Incorporating mulch into the planting bed is recommended.
Extracting planting materials from an established bed of a neighbor or acquaintance would be a low-cost approach. Without access to an established planting, potted plants or bare-root sprigs or bibs may be purchased from garden centers or ordered online. Bare-root bibs will be most economical if a large area is to be planted. Place bibs 6 to 8 inches apart and water the planted area well after planting and again as needed during establishment. Dwarf mondo grass grows slowly, so weeding between plants will be required until the stand is fully covered.
Much more information about selection, establishment and care of groundcover plantings is available in the UGA Extension Circular 928 “Ground Covers for Georgia Landscapes.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
