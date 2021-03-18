On a day when the color of the celebration is green, it’s easy to anticipate planting, growing, tending and harvesting vegetables and flowers. Planting the last of the cool-season plants such as cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, onions, beets and radishes would still be appropriate, but it would be premature to plant or transplant summer vegetables such as tomatoes, melons, squash, cucumbers, beans, okra and sweet corn. Until April 10, there is a greater than 50% chance of freezing temperatures in North Georgia. There is potential for damage to tender summer crops before that.
Soil temperatures are very important for success with early summer plantings, according to Becky Griffin, University of Georgia Extension Community and School Garden coordinator. Soil temperatures need to be 60-65 degrees and rising at the 4-inch soil depth before you plant your summer crops. If a transplant is installed too early the roots won’t grow and the plant will just be sitting in the soil. If conditions are wet, a plant that is not growing or growing slowly is much more prone to early disease. Four-inch soil temperatures at the LaFayette station are currently only 55 degrees.
Soil temperatures that are not warm enough for seed germination will result in seeds rotting. Roots need to be actively growing to absorb water and nutrients. Soil temperatures at a 4-inch depth are updated daily and can be accessed at the Georgia Weather Net (www.georgiaweather.net). LaFayette and Calhoun are stations closest to Dalton.
For those considering getting a start in gardening, Extension consumer horticulturist Bob Westerfield provides advice and direction.
“I’ve seen an increase in people wanting to produce their foods at home,” Westerfield said. “It is economical to produce some foods at home, and some people are concerned about food safety. If they grow it themselves, they have an absolute that what they put in is what they get out.”
His overarching message: Create a balance between what you want and what is realistic.
“Planning is very important when starting a new garden,” he said.
Consider how much time you have and what you want out of your garden. Then, set some goals and get to work by following Westerfield’s steps to make gardening easier:
1. Select a good location for the garden. A typical family of four can get a wealth of food from a 20-by-30 garden. Be sure to have a soil test completed by the local county Extension office and follow through with any recommendations.
2. When planning a new garden, consider adding an extra row and donating the surplus to a local food bank.
3. Learn which varieties to plant, when to plant them and how. Plan planting dates based on recommended temperatures.
4. After planning and planting, watch for moisture. Westerfield recommends installing some type of irrigation system. Vegetables that are tough or bitter signal problems with the watering cycle.
5. Harvest regularly. Tomatoes, beans and okra need to be harvested often to help the plant continue producing. Picking plants while they are immature is best for taste, too.
6. Once vegetables have played out, move on. Either dig up the entire plant or till it into the soil. Leaving plants in the garden invites disease and insect infestations that may last until the next year.
Westerfield suggests four plants for beginner gardeners that are the easiest to grow:
• Green beans: Green beans are warm-season vegetables that are more tolerant of cooler temperatures. Planting green beans early is not as problematic as it is with other vegetables. They also do not need a lot of fertilizer.
• Radishes: “The absolute easiest plant to grow is a radish. They are practically bomb-proof,” Westerfield said. It is the fastest developing vegetable, taking about 28 days to mature.
• Eggplants: This vegetable can be grown in a tomato cage or staked. They are easy because they are seldom bothered by problems like insects. They are also extremely prolific.
• Peppers: Peppers need plenty of room to expand. They can handle light frost and cooler temperatures. “Peppers are fun to grow because there are so many shapes and colors available,” Westerfield said. “Colors range from dark green to chocolate and even a purple hue.”
Dalton area residents interested in starting a garden might consider the Community Garden at Lakeshore Park. A 5-by-16 foot raised bed may be rented for an annual payment of $20. Current information is available on the organization’s Facebook page.
Enjoy the commemoration of Ireland’s patron saint and consider ways you can keep things green.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
