The current local surge of warm and sticky air serves as either a promise or a warning of things to come. For gardeners and landscape enthusiasts the promise is for spring and the upcoming growing season. It’s also a warning that the heat of mid-summer is on the way.
A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences documents the impact of atmospheric water content, not just heat, in evaluating climate change. Researchers reported that temperature alone is not the best way to measure the effects of climate change — using temperature underestimates conditions in the tropical areas of the world.
Veerabhadran Ramanathan, a climate scientist at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said, “There are two drivers of climate change: temperature and humidity. And so far, we measured global warming just in terms of temperature.” But, by adding the energy from humidity, “the extremes — heat waves, rainfall and other measures of extremes — correlate much better,” he said. As temperature increases, so does the capacity of the air to retain water. When air cools and water vapor becomes liquid, it releases heat or energy, “that’s why when it rains, now it pours,” Ramanathan said.
Warming temperatures serve as reminders that gardening plans may be underway. Bob Westerfield, University of Georgia senior public service associate for consumer fruits and vegetables, recently offered tips for spring garden preparation.
“Completing a few essential steps will ensure that you will have success in your garden when warmer spring temperatures arrive.
“One of the most important parts of preparing your spring garden is determining what you would like to grow. Keeping careful records of what you planted and what did well each year can help you make decisions. Seed catalogs are showing up in our mailboxes, and vegetable plants will soon be available locally as well. Be sure to check out University of Georgia Cooperative Extension publications, searching for specific vegetables, to help you decide which varieties to grow.
“Remember that some vegetables — such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplants — do best when started as a transplant. There is still time to order seed and grow your own transplants if you desire. Otherwise, you can wait until we get closer to the planting season and purchase them from your local garden center.”
Local gardeners interested in starting transplants from seed will benefit from a program at the Gordon County Agriculture Service Center in Calhoun on March 23. Westerfield will discuss “How to Grow Your Vegetable Garden Transplants” soon after check-in at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration and a $10 fee are required for the session that will conclude at noon. Information and registration are available by calling the Gordon County Extension Office at (706) 629-8685.
“Other vegetables — such as squash, cucumbers, okra, beans and sweet corn — grow best when directly seeded into the garden soil,” Westerfield wrote. “Soil temperatures should be at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit for planting most spring vegetables. Soil temperature can be checked by visiting our weather station website at georgiaweather.net. If ordering garden seed now, store it in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator until you are ready to use it.
“If you have not already done so, now is a good time to take a soil sample from your garden. Pull soil from about four inches deep from eight to 10 different locations in the garden. Mix these samples together as one and take approximately one full cup to your local UGA Extension office. For a nominal fee, you will receive an analysis of your soil pH and fertility.
“This is by far the most accurate way to address the nutritional needs of your vegetables. If lime is called for in your soil test, apply it as soon as possible. Fertilizer can be added when you plant. ...
“If you have not tried them before, you may want to consider raised beds for your garden. Raised beds can be constructed from a variety of materials including wood, bricks, metal or plastic. The key is to make sure they all drain easily and are filled with good, organic soil. Raised beds should have a minimum height of six inches and the distance across the bed should be between four and six feet. This allows you to reach over the center of the bed without stepping into it.
“The length of the bed is up to the individual and the materials on hand. Raised beds do well when filled with a combination of one-third composted manure, one-third plant compost and one-third bagged garden soil.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.