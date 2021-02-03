Mid-February to early March is the best time to prune roses. A high quality rose bush requires removal of all dead and diseased wood and reducing remaining canes by about a third.
The key to successful rose pruning is having the right tools for the job. Select a quality pair of bypass, not anvil, pruners. It will be worth the cost by reducing physical effort and producing clean cuts. Position shears so that the cutting blade is below the stationary blade. Make a few trial cuts and examine either side of the wood if you are unsure of the blade’s position. The side of the cut hitting the stationary blade will show a small tear on the bark. The other side will be cleanly cut.
The inside appearance of the cane, not the outside, determines whether or not the cane should be kept. Located in the center of the cane, the pith transports moisture and nutrients upward to the leaves. Removal of damaged canes will stimulate production of new canes, which will allow the plant to be more efficient.
If the pith is brown or black, continue to cut down the cane until green or white pith is revealed. In some cases this may mean a drastic reduction of the cane. Occasionally, the pith will become darker with each successive cut, and the cane will have to be removed at the bud union using a small pruning saw.
Plants that flower repeatedly through the season can be pruned severely. However, if the plant blooms only once a year, the less pruning you do the better. Once-a-year bloomers flower on old wood, so pruning will decrease potential blooms come spring. Instead, return to these plants after the spring bloom and shorten their canes by a third.
University of Georgia Extension bulletin 671, “Rose Culture for Georgia Gardeners,” provides considerable detail about rose husbandry, including these comments about pruning different rose types:
Hybrid tea roses (garden type or cut flower roses) should be pruned in early spring just before new growth starts. Leave at least four to six of the most vigorous canes. Prune these canes back to within 24 to 30 inches of ground level. Make the cuts about 1/4 inch above a bud. Always use clean, sharp pruning shears.
Nearly all commercial rose plants have the flowering variety grafted onto root stock. Vigorous shoots originating below the graft union will be different in foliage and flower from the desired grafted variety and should be removed. If allowed to develop, they will compete heavily with the grafted variety.
Groom plants by removing old flowers as soon as they have passed their peak. If allowed to remain on the plant, flower heads will develop seed pods or hips that draw heavily on the plant’s food supply. During the growing season, remove any spindly shoots or suckers originating from below the graft union or any stems showing disease symptoms.
Specimen flowers on hybrid tea or garden roses can be produced by removing flower buds that develop on shoots other than the main one. Allow only one flower bud to develop and mature on each main shoot.
Climbing roses require special pruning for profuse flowering. Many varieties in this group produce most of their flowers in the spring. During flowering, they develop new canes which will bear flowers the following year. Prune by removing the oldest canes near ground level immediately after flowering to promote vigorous new shoot development.
Prune climbers to keep them trained to their support (fence, trellis, wires). Climbers generally require much less pruning than do other types. Some climbers bloom off and on during the spring and summer. However, they usually have a peak flowering period quite early in the season. Prune these climbers following their first flush of flowering.
Canes of most climbers are good flower producers for two years. In some cases, new canes develop only on the older canes rather than from ground level. In such cases, remove the oldest canes in early spring, leaving five or six of the healthy, vigorous ones. Also, keep all faded flowers cut from the plants.
Floribundas and grandifloras are grouped together for practical purposes. Both produce flowers in profusion. Floribundas have a shrub growth habit and are low- to medium-growing. Consequently, pruning is generally confined to maintaining plant shape and vigor. Grandifloras have a growth habit similar to that of hybrid teas and are pruned in the same manner.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.