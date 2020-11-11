Few landscape ornamental plants can be described as low maintenance. Pruning is needed to maintain plant health and optimize plant productivity. Despite potential anxiety or confusion, pruning is a beneficial task. Anyone can prune, but not everyone prunes properly. Even the most careful pruning cut leads to a wound in the plant’s normal exterior covering, the bark. Improper pruning, or pruning at the wrong time of the year, can result in misshapen plants, reduced flowering or plants made more vulnerable to damage from insects, diseases or cold temperatures.
Ornamental plants in the home landscape may be pruned for several reasons: maintaining a desired size or shape; promoting healthy, vigorous growth and flowering or fruiting; and removing sections compromised by pests or weather. Each plant in the landscape has its own growth habit and has specific requirements for pruning. Shrubs selected for dwarf growth habits may not require pruning. Vigorous, large-growing shrubs may require frequent pruning.
Because flowering ornamentals form their flower buds at different times of the year, pruning times must be adjusted accordingly. Many spring-flowering plants such as azalea, dogwood, forsythia, redbud and rhododendron set flower buds in the fall, so pruning during the fall or winter months eliminates or decreases their spring flower display.
Plants that typically flower during the summer form flower buds on new growth and can be pruned during the winter with no effect on their flowering.
Ornamentals may sometimes need to be pruned outside of these ideal windows to remove damaged or dead plant parts or to arrest the spread of disease. Visual obstructions through windows or around buildings may require immediate pruning regardless of the season.
As a general rule, plants that flower before May should be pruned after they bloom, while those that flower after May are considered summer-flowering and can be pruned just before spring growth. One exception to this rule is the oakleaf hydrangea, a summer-flowering shrub that forms flower buds the previous season.
Another exception is late-flowering azalea cultivars, which bloom during May, June or July. Prune both the oakleaf hydrangea and late-flowering azalea cultivars when blooming has ceased. Newer azalea varieties like the "Encore" line, which bloom in the spring, summer and fall, don’t require much pruning but require proper planting in the correct location. At most, it may be necessary to prune taller shoots back into the body of the plant immediately after spring flowering. "Knock Out" roses start flowering in spring up until frost, but should be pruned back to about 12 inches above the ground in early spring, after the threat of the last frost has passed, to help stimulate vigorous growth throughout the season.
Other types of plants, like broadleaf evergreen shrubs, generally require little or no pruning at all because they usually develop a naturally symmetric growth habit when left alone. Late winter, when they are dormant, is usually a good time if pruning is desired.
Two different types of pruning cuts are heading and thinning. Each results in a different growth response and has specific uses. Heading removes the terminal portion of shoots or limbs and stimulates regrowth near the cut. It also is the most invigorating type of pruning cut, resulting in thick compact growth and a loss of natural form. The defined shape of a formally pruned hedge develops from frequent heading cuts. Ornamental shrubs along a foundation that have overgrown available space can be rejuvenated by heading to within 12 inches of ground level.
Thinning removes an entire shoot or limb to its point of origin from the main branch or lateral. Some shoot tips are left undistributed, maintaining apical dominance. New growth occurs at the undisturbed shoot tips while lateral bud development and regrowth are suppressed. Thinning is a less invigorating pruning cut and results in a more natural growth form. Thinning cuts are used to shorten limbs, to improve light penetration into plants, and to direct the growth of shoots or limbs.
Pruning is only harmful to a plant if done incorrectly or at the wrong time. With the right information and confidence, pruning should become a normal part of your landscape maintenance routine.
Detailed information about pruning can be found in the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Bulletin 961, “Pruning Ornamental Plants In The Landscape,” and in Bulletin 949, “Basic Principles of Pruning Woody Plants.” Both publications can be found at extension.uga.edu/publications.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
