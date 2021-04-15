Azaleas on display at the Masters golf tournament and dogwoods in full bloom are strong evidence that winter is over!
Many plants are designed to respond to increasing temperatures and longer day lengths by initiating the process of seed production. For many plants, the process begins with a floral exhibit. Petals also called the corolla, surround the reproductive organs, both male and female, in a perfect flower. Cells produced by the female ovary and male stamen must be united in fertilization to produce viable seeds. The primary function of the showy corolla is to attract animals, most often insects, that facilitate fertilization.
Well over two-thirds of the plant species managed for food production depend on insect-mediated pollination. Production of mature fruits and vegetables does not occur without successful pollination. Declining populations of many pollinating animals have the potential to negatively impact human food supplies.
Unlike the flowers of many broadleaved plants, the flowers of grass plants are not surrounded by a display of colorful petals. Pollination in grass plants is accomplished by wind transfer; attracting animal pollinators is not essential. The extent of landscapes devoted to turfgrass (the greatest irrigated land use in the country) has led some to conclude that lawns do not provide acceptable habitat and contribute to pollinator decline.
Scientists from the University of Georgia and the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified bees that were collecting pollen from the flowers of a turfgrass called centipedegrass. Looking for ways to reverse the decline of pollinator populations, researchers have examined centipedegrass as a food source for pollinators, with hopes of normalizing low-maintenance, bee-friendly lawns.
The study was led by College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences faculty Shimat Joseph and David Jespersen on the UGA Griffin campus alongside USDA researcher Karen Harris-Shultz in Tifton.
“Insect pollinators are frequently described in the media as needing help and homeowners may not realize that their lawns could help these insect pollinators. They also may be applying insecticides to their centipedegrass lawns and may not realize they may be harming bee populations,” said Harris-Shultz, a USDA research geneticist.
A goal of the research is to promote bee-friendly grasses. Some turfgrasses require large amounts of water and fertilizer, and homeowners often use insecticides and herbicides to control insects and weeds. Centipedegrass can be lower maintenance by comparison. It is used for lawns, parks and golf course roughs and is well-adapted to the sandy, acidic soils of the southeastern U.S.
“The knowledge that centipedegrass lawns can be beneficial to pollinators is a complete change in thought about turfgrasses,” Harris-Shultz said. “There is an environmental benefit to growing centipedegrass as it does require minimal care. Additionally, by providing a food source to bees, these bees may pollinate other economically important crop plants.”
The study involved first identifying which pollinators were present on centipedegrass lawns. Samples of insects collected from mowed and unmowed lawns that had not been treated with insecticides in Central and South Georgia resulted in the identification of 173 bees belonging to 13 different genera. This suggested a diverse mixture of bees are residing on lawns. According to Jespersen, in a second study, researchers determined which pollinators were collecting pollen directly from the centipedegrass flowers. Centipedegrass produces spike-like flowers from August through October. Eleven lawns were sampled in 30-minute intervals, and if a pollinator was observed collecting pollen from the flower, it was caught in a special trap and identified in the lab.
“We have found that 13 genera of bees are present in centipedegrass lawns and five genera of bees directly collect pollen from centipedegrass,” said Joseph, assistant professor in the department of entomology. “Here we show that a turfgrass — centipedegrass — serves as a source of pollen for sweat bees, bumblebees and honeybees.”
While the absence of nectar doesn’t provide for a “complete food” from turfgrass, this research suggests that low-maintenance turfgrasses can be valuable habitat and contribute to critical bee conservation. Knowing that pollinators use centipedegrass flowers as food is the first step toward adopting nondisruptive lawn practices that encourage bee foraging.
“There’s this idea that turfgrasses are ecological deserts and do not provide any ecosystem services, so this research is interesting for showing that there are pollinator species that interact with turfgrass species,” said Jespersen, assistant professor in the department of crop and soil sciences.
Maintaining habitats that support insect pollinators has been demonstrated to be vital.
“Our research will help us to have lawns with improved benefits, which take into consideration ecological aspects beyond the aspects normally attributed to lawns,” Harris-Shultz said.
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
