Growings On: UGA milkweed breeding featured on HortScience cover

Each year landscapers and home gardeners look forward to investigating the features and availability of the newest ornamental plant materials. A trip to the nursery or garden supply may follow hours spent considering reviews and promotions found in garden magazines or seed catalogs, both hard copies and online. Selecting and installing an award-winning specimen may overlook the time and effort expended in developing that particular plant.
Research reported by University of Georgia horticulture scientists was recently featured by photos of milkweed flowers on the cover of the scientific journal HortScience.
The research, led by College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences doctoral candidate Mary Lewis and horticulture professor Matthew Chappell, focused on breeding a milkweed plant with commercially desirable traits that would support pollinators. The research team included the late professor Paul Thomas, graduate research assistant Rebekah Maynard and Ball Horticultural Co. senior plant breeder Ockert Greyvenstein. Ball Horticultural Co. was founded in 1905 by George J. Ball.
These days, consumers are looking for landscape ornamentals that do double duty. They want “plants with a purpose — aside from just looking good in their yard,” said Lewis.
The milkweed genus Asclepias includes more than 100 species native to North America. Milkweed is a pollinator supporter and a host plant for many butterfly species, including migratory monarch butterflies, which are experiencing population declines. Milkweed is the only host plant for monarchs, which lay their eggs on milkweed leaves.
Lewis explained milkweed is also vital because it blooms during the dead of summer when many other flower species are finished blooming. Asclepias is a genus that produces high amounts of nectar with exceedingly high sugar levels necessary for insects to feed on.
Most varieties of milkweed aren’t currently viable for commercial production. According to Lewis' article, that's because they lack commercial traits, having “minimal branching habit, excessive height and minimal color variation.” The team's main breeding goals were to reduce plant height, increase branching and widen the color range that currently exists.
“If there was a way to make this valuable plant more attractive and manageable in a consumer's yard, we wanted to attempt it,” said Lewis.
Historically, breeding species in the Asclepias genus has been challenging because of their complex reproductive structures. In addition to a complex and somewhat poorly studied genetic composition, milkweed plants have a unique structure, called a pollinium, designed to deliver the pollen. A pollinium is a coherent mass of pollen grains in a plant that are the product of only one anther, but are transferred, during pollination, as a single unit.
The research team identified seven species that had characteristics they would want to see in commercial production. They then used A. tuberosa, also known as butterfly weed, as the mother plant and crossed it with seven other species from the same genus. Of those species crosses, four species successfully hybridized with butterfly weed: tall green milkweed, purple milkweed, common milkweed and showy milkweed.
Successful hybridization first required investigating pollination procedures, germination protocols and seedling culture.
Three pollination procedures were evaluated. The traditional method involved placement of the pollinium (from the male parent) on the flower of the female butterfly weed flower. A second procedure included exposing the pollen grains in the pollinium by grinding in a mortar and pestle, suspending them in a sugar solution and transferring the solution to the female flower with a syringe. A third approach, designated the inverted method, was similar to the traditional method, but included rotating the pollinium 90 degrees to accomplish a “lock and key” placement in the female flower.
Thousands of pollination attempts were made, each requiring about one minute to complete. The traditional yielded a success of just over 2%. Solution pollination yielded no successful fertilization. Inverted pollination produced a success rate of almost 12% and was used for all subsequent hybridization.
The research results are significant because theirs was the first successful hybridization between Asclepias species that has been done intentionally to date. Lewis and her team proved that hybridization is possible, that diversity exists, and that the hybrids perform well in a landscape.
“Novel, new and unique plants are the lifeblood of our industry,” said Lewis when asked how this study will benefit the agricultural industry. “This project has resulted in many such plants. … These plants will be useful both to homeowners and insect populations.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
