A pesticide is a chemical that is used to kill or disable pests, and can be either natural or man-made. So what exactly is a pest? It can be any undesirable plant or insect that is growing or living where we don’t want it to.
A shrub, for example, could be considered a weed if it’s growing in the middle of the lawn where we would prefer grass. Not all bugs are bad bugs either; there are many beneficial ones out there that are handy to have around, like honey bees and other pollinator or predatory insects. The problem is we often ignore the pests until they reach the point they are causing damage or making the landscape look unsightly. This is when it’s time to consider control but it is important to use these chemicals safely.
First, read the label. It will tell you everything you need to know about what it is (chemical names and common names), what personal protective equipment is needed for mixing and applying, how to properly mix and apply the pesticide, what plants it is safe to use on or around, where not to use it, proper chemical storage and any cautionary statements. Remember, the label is the law, so always follow the directions. Mixing at higher than recommended rates does not kill faster, and neither does spraying longer.
Don’t apply pesticides when the wind is blowing more than 10 mph, at high temperatures when there is no wind at all, or when rainfall is pending. In high winds you can get pesticide drift and possibly kill nearby sensitive plants or even those in your neighbor’s yard. At high temperatures, pesticides can volatilize (turn to a vapor) and even travel to nearby properties, killing plants. Pesticide applications right before a rain can result in runoff into nearby bodies of water.
Many pesticides that kill pest insects are also harmful to honey bees and other pollinators so only use them when absolutely necessary.
Identify the pest first to be sure you are using the correct chemical, and use the least hazardous option that is needed to control the pest. Keep in mind that a broad-spectrum insecticide is exactly that — it will kill every insect, both pests and beneficial insects.
Granular pesticides are usually harmless to bees, sprays will drift less than dusts when used properly and are less likely to kill nearby bees.
Most important, do not apply pesticides when bees and other pollinators are most active. Don’t apply pesticides when plants are actively flowering unless absolutely necessary, certainly don’t spray the flowers and apply in late evening or at night when bees are least active — never early in the morning.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
