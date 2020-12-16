Pecans are native to the Southern U.S. and nuts are especially at home on holiday tables. Georgia growers supply about a third of U.S. production, more than any other state.
In 2018, following considerable loss resulting from Hurricane Michael, pecans still occupied 187,000 acres. Pecans were the 14th-most valuable agricultural commodity in Georgia, generating a total of more than $218 million. Increasing international demand creates and opportunity for Georgia grown pecans to compete in the export market. A consistent product will be needed to develop and maintain a reputation for quality.
Guaranteeing quality during storage and transport is needed to enhance export opportunities as well as retaining the domestic market. University of Georgia researchers reviewed previous research and identified scientific principles behind post-harvest storage and handling techniques for pecans. They concluded that a mathematical model could assist producers predict quality under various conditions.
This research, supported as part of a larger project funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant, will help U.S. pecan producers improve quality and increase shelf life. Research is led by associate professor Fanbin Kong and doctoral candidates Himanshu Prabhakar and Shruti Sharma in the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Department of Food Science and Technology.
Research has focused on the science behind three indicators for optimal pecan quality: color, texture and lipid profile.
“Georgia is the nation's leading pecan-producing state," said Kong, who initially identified the need for in-depth research on post-harvest pecan quality. "In recent years, Georgia-grown pecans have seen a rapid increase in sales in the international market, and a big portion of Georgia pecans are exported to other countries. The quality can deteriorate significantly during the long-term transportation and storage,”
The ultimate goal of the three-year project is to identify how factors such as relative humidity, temperature, packaging and processing influence quality changes and shelf life of pecans. The end product will be a mathematical model for determining pecan quality based on a variety of storage conditions.
Both Prabhakar and Sharma reviewed published studies to identify factors that could adversely affect pecan quality and specify areas where research is lacking in relation to color, texture and lipid profile.
In the pecan industry, the quality and resulting price of pecans is most often assessed by color. However, texture and lipid profiles are important physical and chemical attributes that contribute to the consumer experience. Lipids give pecans their flavor profile and distinct aroma, while the texture indicates freshness and contributes to the consumer’s sensory experience.
“Understanding how one aspect of pecan leads to and relates to the other is quite an invigorating process as a food scientist because the pecan has its own unique chemistry, given the fact that it’s a plant food,” said Sharma.
Pecan quality research has been conducted in the past, but many of the findings are not useful in Georgia.
“Given the fact that the researchers have done a lot of work in nuts in terms of storage and developing complex models to predict their changes in storage, it’s time that we should do that for pecan as well,” Prabhakar said.
“We are developing a computational predictive model that can estimate the shelf life from different conditions: moisture, humidity, temperature, packaging methods, conditioning, etc.,” Kong said. “The model will be free for use by Georgia pecan growers and processors.”
A website will be created for producers to input factors such as temperature, relative humidity and pecan variety to receive information about how quality will change over time. Pecan growers will be helped to respond, perhaps by changing storage technology or adjusting sales timelines.
This model aims to help Georgia-grown pecans stay competitive and increase profitability in the growing global market. Consumers, both domestically and internationally, are recognizing pecans for their health benefits, which include vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids.
“Given the fact that the popularity of plant-based foods is on the rise, research should be focused on understanding the chemistry of pecans and ways to advertise their health benefits in the international market,” said Sharma.
Kong, Prabhakar and Sharma hope their research will help Georgia’s pecan producers and help market pecans to new consumers.
“Food scientists are also developing novel products from pecans such as pecan butter," Kong said. "The increasing demand for pecans presents a great opportunity for the Georgia pecan industry. An improved post-harvest handling and storage method will further enhance the competitiveness of Georgia-grown pecans."
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
