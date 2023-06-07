Your garden should be going full tilt by now. Let’s be thankful for the rain we have received so far but always be prepared in case it suddenly turns dry. We have a new climatological term for that, it’s called a flash drought, a rapid onset of dry weather and intense heat. Follow these tips in your garden to produce a bumper crop.
• Start by mulching your garden to keep soil temperatures cool and retain moisture.
• Harvest vegetables such as beans, peas, squash, cucumbers and okra regularly to prolong production. Taste is improved when harvesting beans, squash and okra when less mature.
• Harvest onions and Irish potatoes when two-thirds of tops have died down. Store potatoes in a cool, dark place and onions in a dry, airy place.
• Clean off rows of early crops as soon as they finish bearing; replant or leave them fallow until you are ready to plant fall crops.
• Cucumber has a short vine storage time; under warm, humid conditions, fruits on the vine remain in prime condition for less than 12 hours so pick early and often. They can be stored for up to two weeks at 45-50° Fahrenheit and 95% relative humidity. Low temperatures cause chill damage, and high temperatures can cause yellowing. Yellowing is also accelerated if cucumbers are stored with tomatoes or apples.
• Squash and zucchini taste best when 4 to 7 inches long and picked before the skin hardens.
• Plant sweet potatoes and a second planting of Southern peas soon to extend your growing season.
• Keep watermelon and cantaloupe well-watered when growing, but on the dry side when fruit is ripening to prevent fruit rotting on the soil side.
• After your vegetable garden is well established, water it thoroughly once a week rather than a light watering every day. This encourages a deeper root system and helps the plants tolerate dry periods.
• Avoid side dressing tomatoes and peppers with fertilizer until they begin to set their first fruit.
• Blossom-end rot on tomatoes, peppers and cucurbits can be prevented by maintaining uniform soil moisture by mulching and watering correctly, planting in well-drained soil. If it develops you can treat with a foliar calcium spray.
• Corn needs water at two crucial times: at tasseling and when silking starts. If weather is dry at these times, water thoroughly and deeply. Only the uppermost ear or two will develop to maturity so remove any underdeveloped lower ears just after the silks appear and use them in stir-fry vegetables, salads or pickles.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
