Recent humidity made even “normal” July temperatures oppressive, but seasonal changes are certain and the return of students to schools serves as a reminder that autumn is approaching. University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox recently reviewed July weather and looked ahead to August.
“The temperature in July was generally slightly cooler than normal, with daytime temperatures below normal (from clouds) and overnight temperatures warmer than normal due to the abundant humidity we have experienced this month. This is also reflected in the wetter than normal rainfall for most of Georgia in July, as several fronts have dropped into the state from the north, serving as a focus of developing thunderstorms that have produced spotty rain across the region. Some areas have seen a lot while other areas nearby have been mostly missed by the showers. Because of the rain, drought conditions in most of the state have seen significant improvements, and these are likely to continue.
“In August, the pattern looks similar to July, especially in the first two weeks. We will continue to see periods of showery weather broken by occasional dry periods. Temperatures are expected to be hotter than normal early in the month but should move back towards more seasonal conditions later in August. Precipitation in the first two weeks is expected to be near normal but is expected to increase again near the end of August, especially if the tropical season starts to ramp up. It will be scattered as we expect in summer thunderstorms, and some areas will see more rainfall than others.
“So far this year, the Atlantic tropics have been relatively quiet, with just three named storms and no hurricanes so far. This has been due in large part to large plumes of Saharan dust that affect the vertical temperature structure of the atmosphere and reduce thunderstorm development while cooling the sea surface a little. Once these subside, we should start to see the tropical waves coming off of Africa grow more quickly and turn into tropical storms and hurricanes as the peak part of the tropical season approaches in mid-September. Of course, we don’t know where they will go, but the Southeast usually gets the effects of several of them.
“Longer-term, NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and others are continuing to predict the continuation of a triple-dip La Nina, which is keeping the Eastern Pacific Ocean one of the few areas in the globe cooler than the long-term average. This is expected to last through winter, which could mean another warmer and drier than normal winter for at least parts of Georgia. Last year when this happened, it meant that some parts of the state did not see frost until well into January, allowing some pests and diseases to overwinter well into the year. “
One pest that follows a seasonal pattern, for which it is named, is the fall armyworm. Late summer and fall of 2021 resulted in an exceptional invasion. Some entomologists suggested that populations of the insect reached the highest levels in 50 years. Auburn University Extension Entomologist Katelyn Kesheimer reviewed last year’s epidemic and described when conditions may be repeated.
“We had the perfect storm of events that led to this snowballing effect that let them take over the entire country,” Kesheimer said. “But if you look at what those storm components were — a warm winter, lots of tropical storm systems and potential spray failures — those are going to become more common moving forward and chances are that they will line up again before the next 50 years. We need to be prepared for that.”
Fall armyworms were observed in the mid-South as early as May during 2021, unusually early because the pest cannot tolerate cold winters. It overwinters in South America or the southernmost regions of Texas and Florida, and adult moths must slowly make their way north each spring, Kesheimer explained.
“We had a warm winter across the South, so more of them survived and got off to an early start, so we started the year with higher numbers,” she said.
Armyworms are blessed with a rapid generation turnover: They can lay eggs, hatch, feed, mature, mate and lay eggs again in a matter of weeks.
“So, we can have five to seven generations in a single season, if the weather is right,” Kesheimer said.
Fall armyworms have been observed in Georgia this season, but populations have so far been limited. Farmers and homeowners need to remain alert.
Early detection and accurate identification provide the best opportunity to protect pastures, hay fields and lawns from damage.
