What kind of grass? This is a common question I get from those recently moved to the area or wanting to give their lawn a makeover. My first question back to the client may sound flippant but it impacts their choice — do they want their grass green in the summer or green in the winter?
All of the warm season grass lawn varieties that are adapted to Georgia — Bermudagrass, centipedegrass, St. Augustinegrass or zoysiagrass — will go dormant in the winter (turn brown) but do very well in our hot summers. If it turns too hot and dry, their growth will slow to the point of dormancy until the next rain event comes along.
The cool season grass varieties are limited to mostly North Georgia, tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass; they struggle in our hot summers without irrigation and will die if it gets too hot and dry for too long. If this happens, you’ll have to reseed that cool season grass in the fall to replace what has died and will likely have a weed battle on your hands until that grass fills back in.
The common chores for these grasses are opposites as well. The best time to fertilize is when your grass is actively growing — spring and fall for tall fescue, May and July/August for warm season grasses. Always do a soil test first to see what nutrients your lawn needs. To learn the best way to collect a soil test, see https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=c896. If we are in a drought situation, wait to fertilize so you don’t stress your lawn further. If your lawn needs aerating, do that when it is actively growing as well.
When mowing, cut no more than one-third of the grass height in a single cutting (see recommended heights in the table below). This will give you a stronger, deeper root system to support that grass under stress. You’ll want to raise your usual mowing height during stress periods as well — in shade, during drought, etc.
Recommended mowing heights
• Centipedegrass, 1 to 2 inches
• Common Bermudagrass, 1 to 2 inches
• Hybrid Bermudagrass, 1 to 1.5 inches
• Tall fescue, 2 to 3 inches
• St. Augustinegrass, 2 to 3 inches
• Zoysiagrass, 1 to 2 inches
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
