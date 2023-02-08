While most homes have proper growing conditions for healthy house plants, problems will occur on occasion. Most of these are not directly due to diseases like fungi or bacteria but result from changes in the environment or plant management practices that cause some sort of stress response, with possible disease issues as a secondary problem.
The first step is determining the cause, and most are relatively simple to diagnose as long as you remember what elements cause stress in the first place, some of which can occur simultaneously. Detecting all of those imbalanced elements of the environment are the key to proper diagnosis and initiating corrective measures.
Certain symptoms may be distinct and striking but may result from any number of imbalanced environmental elements. Do not be misled into thinking a distinct symptom should always have a specific cause. The following checklist will illustrate this situation; use it as a guide to begin your diagnosis.
Brown or scorched leaf tips
A) Poor root health from over-watering, excessive soil dryness (especially between watering), excessive fertilizer or other soluble salts in the soil.
B) Specific nutrient toxicities (such as fluoride, copper or boron).
C) Low humidity.
D) Pesticide or mechanical injury.
Leaf spots, blotches, blemishes, blisters or scabby spots
A) Intense light (sunburn) associated with a recent move of the plant, or excessive soil dryness and wilting.
B) Chilling injury (below 50 degrees Fahrenheit).
C) Chemical spray injury.
D) Over-watering
E) Fungal or bacterial infections (rare unless plants have recently come from a field or greenhouse).
Foliage yellow-green; older leaves
A) Insufficient fertilizer, especially nitrogen.
B) Poor root health due to pot-bound growth, compacted soil or poor drainage.
C) Insufficient light.
Foliage yellow-green; newer leaves
A) Soil pH (acidity) imbalance.
B) Minor nutrient imbalance.
A) Too much light.
Foliage yellow-green; general
B) Insufficient fertilization.
C) High temperatures, especially when associated with dryness.
D) Insect infestation or root rot disease.
Leaf drop
A) Poor root health from over-watering, excessive dryness, excessive fertilizer or other soluble salts in the soil, compacted soil or pot-bound roots.
B) Sudden change in light, temperature or relative humidity.
C) Root rot disease.
Wilting or drooping of foliage
A) Poor root health from over-watering, excessive dryness, excessive fertilizer or other soluble salts in the soil, compacted soil or a poorly drained container.
B) A toxic chemical poured into the soil.
Roots brown in color, soft or rotted; roots with tissue that can easily be slipped off, leaving behind the string-like center tissues; roots massed at the top or bottom of the pot
A) Poor root health from over-watering, excessive dryness, excessive fertilizer or other soluble salts in the soil, compacted soil or a poorly drained container.
B) A toxic chemical poured into the soil.
C) Over- or under-watering.
Yellowed leaves with tiny speckling; leaves later bronzed and drying; webbing noted near growing points
A) Spider-mite infestation.
Leaves covered with a sticky substance; dark mold growing on leaves; tiny brown or white objects seen on leaves or in crotches of branches; leaf drop or branch dieback; leaf or growing point distortion
A) Scale or mealy bug infestation.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.