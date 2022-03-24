Climatologists mark March 1 as the beginning of spring. Astronomical spring began when the sun was exactly above the equator. This year the vernal equinox occurred last Sunday at 11:33 a.m. Eastern time.
Longer days and warming temperatures that accompany spring can alert us to the work of those who depend on predictable seasons to plant, tend and harvest. The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) celebrated National Agriculture Day on March 22. This marked the 49th anniversary of National Ag Day, recognized in classrooms and communities across the country.
The theme for National Ag Day 2022 was “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” Agricultural producers are using diverse approaches to help sequester carbon, prevent greenhouse gas emissions, enhance habitat for wildlife and build resilient communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture helps America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners use conservation to build climate-resilient landscapes and maintain economic viability.
National Ag Day is promoted by numerous national organizations that make up the ACA, and draws attention to the contributions the entire agriculture industry provides to our individual and collective well-being, from the meals we consume and clothes we wear to an abundant supply of clean water and fresh air and blue skies.
Simer Virk, assistant professor and Extension precision ag specialist in the University of Georgia Crop & Soil Sciences Department, was recently recognized as Precision Ag Researcher of the Year during the 25th Annual National Conservation Systems Cotton and Rice Conference in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In response to the recognition, Virk reflected on his career and what the future of agriculture may hold.
From working on sprayer projects in the field, meeting with producers to address concerns with recently implemented technology and analyzing data from early morning trips with his research team, Virk’s research and outreach is primarily focused on advancing the adoption of precision agriculture technology. His goal is to ensure that producers are able to effectively use technology and data management systems to increase production and efficiency on farms across Georgia. Virk has always been interested in strategies that make farming easier, more efficient and more profitable.
“During a summer internship program at the University of Moscow, I spent some time with larger machinery and technology that was really an eye-opening experience. I was able to see what technology can do and its future potential in agriculture, so I wanted to learn and be a part of that,” he said.
When he first moved to the U.S., Virk said engineers and producers were just beginning to consider and adopt GPS guidance or auto-guidance systems on their farms.
“That pulled me in the precision agriculture field right from the beginning — what’s remarkable is that we were spending a significant amount of time demonstrating and convincing producers to adopt this technology in their operations. Today, if you tried to take away a producer’s auto-guidance system they would probably fight you because of the benefits associated with it. They are so used to that kind of technology now,” he said.
Precision agriculture specialists spend a considerable amount of time determining data-driven strategies to enhance production, thinking through how they can help producers see the value in technology investments. This often involves consultations with growers, demonstrating the technology and troubleshooting when it seems a strategy or tool isn’t working. Virk believes this is all worth the time investment. When a producer is able to find success with a certain technology the benefits extend far beyond that one operation or one farm.
“One of the most common things we discuss about agriculture and the environment is our growing world population — how are we going to produce enough food to meet that growing need?” Virk said.
This is where precision agriculture technology has the potential to transform the way we grow our food. With increased automation, precision agriculture is poised to change the face of agriculture at a faster pace than ever before.
That fact motivates Virk to continue doing all he can to get the word out about how technology and data can create meaningful shifts in a farming operation.
“Precision agriculture is a toolbox with a lot of different basic and specialty tools — those technologies are the very things that make the difference not only on the field level but also on the global level,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want to help producers find the right tools for their operation. These tools can help them be more efficient, productive and profitable. All of that also translates to growers producing more food to feed the world’s growing population.”
