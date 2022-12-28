Just because winter is setting in doesn’t mean we are done in the garden. Check out this short list to see if you’ve left anything undone.
• Leaves are still coming down: collect, mulch and compost them. If left on the grass they could trap moisture and lead to disease issues.
• If you have strawberries, have mulch or straw on hand for those cold nights, or have a row cover handy.
• If you grow figs in the landscape, they don’t like temperatures that go below 20 degrees Fahrenheit so have a blanket or burlap on hand for protection on cold nights. The cold can sometimes kill them back to the ground.
• You can extend the life of your fall/winter garden with straw or mulch. Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, lettuce and other greens would benefit from an insulating cover in freezing temperatures.
• Get your spring flowering bulbs in the ground now.
• If your garden is unused, take the winter to add some organic matter: spread manure, mulch or composted sawdust and leaves and plow it in.
• Get ready for spring by sending off a soil sample now. This way you can plan for how much fertilizer is needed and if you need to add lime. Dolomitic lime is best for the benefit of both calcium and magnesium.
• Review last year’s garden to see what varieties worked and what didn’t. Also, figure out what you had too much or not enough of so you can adjust your planting needs for next year.
• Order your flower and vegetable seeds now while they are in plentiful supply so you can beat the rush.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brenda Jackson at Murray County Extension at (706) 695-3031 or bljack@uga.edu.
