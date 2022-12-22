Winter may lead to cramps in green thumbs forced to twiddle during a time of apparent inactivity. However, many perennial plants can benefit from careful and timely attention during the winter. Winter provides an appropriate time for pruning, but only if it’s called for, according to University of Georgia experts.
“Not everything needs to be pruned,” said Bob Westerfield, Extension consumer horticulturist.
“Wait to prune early spring bloomers like forsythia, dogwood or azaleas after their blooms fade,” he said. “Pruning now will cut off the buds that have formed on the tips of the branches and you’ll lose your spring blooms.”
Later-blooming plants can be pruned through the end of February. These include summer-blooming crape myrtles, butterfly bushes, gardenias and plants that aren’t known for their flowering, such as hollies and other evergreens.
There are three main reasons to prune.
“One is to reclaim a space that’s overgrown,” Westerfield said. “Another is to remove dead wood, and a third is to invigorate growth and reshape a plant.”
Knowing how to prune is just as important as knowing what to prune.
“Avoid shearing or hedging plants,” he said. “That will cause a heavy canopy to develop on the top of the plant and restrict new growth from inside the plant.”
The best method is to carefully select whole branches to remove that will reshape the plant to the form you want.
“Always make your cut just outside the branch collar of ... a main branch or just behind a bud.”
One way to reclaim severely overgrown plants is called rejuvenation or renewal pruning. This requires cutting the main stems back to about eight inches above the ground.
“The best time to do this is when plants are dormant between now and the end of February,” Westerfield said. “This works for many varieties of plants.”
However, don’t do this to conifers or boxwoods, he said, or to plants you want to bloom this season.
Improper pruning can lead to problems.
“Making pruning cuts incorrectly often leaves stubs that tend to become wet and decay, attracting harmful pests,” Westerfield said. “Be sure to use quality, razor-sharp hand pruners to make clean cuts and prevent fraying branches.”
Don’t cut corners when buying pruning equipment.
“Buy quality equipment, with replaceable parts,” Westerfield said. “Be sure to maintain it by keeping it sharp, clean and oiled.”
University of Georgia Extension Bulletin 949, “Basic Principles of Pruning Woody Ornamentals,” provides detailed guidance about pruning trees and shrubs, including the following summary.
• Pruning is an invaluable tool for developing and maintaining woody plants. Developing clear pruning objectives is important. By combining these objectives with a basic understanding of pruning and how plants respond you can derive maximum benefit from the effort.
• Pruning is an invigorating process, stimulating regrowth in proportion to pruning severity. Light annual pruning is better than periodic severe pruning.
• The two basic types of pruning cuts are heading and thinning. Thinning cuts are the least invigorating type of cut and are the most effective pruning cut for maintaining woody plants in their natural form.
• Pruning, particularly heading cuts, stimulates regrowth very close to the pruning cut. Heading cuts, such as topping, de-horning and hedging, often are misused and destroy the natural shape of plants because they stimulate regrowth near pruning cuts.
• Bench cuts, pruning upright limbs back to flat limbs, result in vigorous regrowth and weak limbs. Instead, thin out limbs, leaving those oriented at a 45 degree to 60 degree angle from vertical.
• Pruning time should be dictated by specific requirements or characteristics of the plant such as flowering date, susceptibility to cold weather, etc.
• Wounds heal fastest when pruning does not disturb important areas of cambium such as the bark ridge and branch collar. Wound dressing is cosmetic and does not promote healing.
• All too often, improper pruning techniques seriously damage or kill woody plants. If you wish to have woody plants properly maintained, personally supervise or conduct the pruning operation.
Pruning in the correct manner and at the proper time can help to maintain the size and shape of your woody shrubs, improving their appearance, and appealing to the artist in every gardener.
Pruning also plays an important role in the health, productivity and well-being of woody plants. Techniques that are important to understand if you are pruning your woody plants relate to pruning timing, tool sanitation and proper cutting technique.
