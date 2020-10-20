Growings On: Winter weather predictions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tasked with providing periodic seasonal outlooks, released projections for winter weather last Thursday. NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are favored to change.
According to University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox, the outlook reflects the heavy influence of La Niña over the next few months. Northern parts of the lower 48 states are expected to be colder than average and the southern tier of states is expected to be warmer than average. NOAA’s winter drought outlook indicates that drought development is likely in southern Georgia and northern Florida due to the warm and dry weather. Drought is also likely to expand across large areas of the western US.
“With La Niña well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Based on the outlook, the greatest chances for warmer-than-normal conditions extend across the southern tier of the U.S. from the Southwest, across the Gulf states and into the Southeast. More modest probabilities for warmer temperatures are forecast in the southern parts of the west coast, and from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast. The greatest chances for drier-than-average conditions are predicted in the Southwest, across Texas along the Gulf Coast, and in Florida.
Widespread, ongoing drought is currently in place across the western half of the continental U.S. The ongoing La Niña is expected to expand and intensify drought across the southern and central Plains, eastern Gulf Coast and in California during the months ahead.
Warmer temperatures will extend beneficial conditions for fall gardens and landscapes. Drier conditions will require attention to supplemental watering, particularly for new plantings. Favorable temperatures will also extend the active presence of many pests.
Fire ants are a particularly unpopular occupant of local landscapes, but a novel research conducted by UGA entomologists has resulted in the discovery of a distinctive supergene in fire ant colonies that determines whether young queen ants will leave their birth colony to start their own new colony or if they will join one with multiple queens. Researchers also found that ants were more aggressive toward queens who don’t possess the supergene, causing colony workers to kill them. This critical finding opens the door to new pest control methods that may be more efficient in eradicating problematic fire ant colonies.
A supergene is a collection of neighboring genes located on a chromosome that are inherited together due to close genetic linkage. Studying these unique genes is important to understanding the potential causes for differences among the social structure of fire ants, specifically for controlling the species and building upon the existing knowledge base.
“Learning about the way fire ants behave is very important baseline information,” said Ken Ross, a longtime professor of entomology at UGA. “This information is key to helping us manage pest populations and predict what dissimilarities can happen in their environment.”
Researchers focused on young queen fire ants embarking on nuptial flights. They compared the supergene’s impact on the fire ants’ two primary types of social structures: monogyne, which is reproduction from queens that form a new nest, and pologyne, reproduction from queens that join an existing nest.
Ross initially worked alongside colleagues in his lab to discover a remarkable example of genetically encoded differences in social organization within the fire ant species. This knowledge helps scientists further understand patterns of development in the species, increasing alternatives to combat invasive populations.
Led by a pair of UGA entomology graduate alumni, Joanie King, who earned her master’s degree in 2017, and Samuel Arsenault, who earned his doctoral degree in 2020, the team developed an experimental design that utilized a collection of samples from two fire ant organs — brain and ovarian tissues — and the complete range of social chromosome genotypes and social forms within this fire ant species.
“UGA was a very supportive environment to conduct this research,” said Brendan Hunt, associate professor of entomology. “We received help preparing samples for RNA-sequencing from Dr. Bob Schmitz’s lab in the Genetics department, performed the sequencing at the Georgia Genomics and Bioinformatics Core, and utilized computational resources from the Georgia Advanced Computing Resource Center to analyze the data.”
Roger Gates is the agricultural and natural resources agent for University of Georgia Extension, Whitfield County. Contact him at roger.gates@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.