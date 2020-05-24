The board and staff of the Creative Arts Guild give a huge shoutout to and congratulate and applaud Dalton High School graduating senior Holly Potts.
Potts has studied dance at the Guild and performed for 15 years, seven as a Ballet Dalton Company member (the company is an elite group into which Guild dance students may be inducted by demonstrating skill, discipline and determination and passing an audition).
Potts studied and performed in Senior Company for five years, earning soloist roles of Seamstress, Doll, Morning Fairy, Gypsy Soloist, Spring Princess, Queen of Sprites, Summer Princess, Gerda and, last November, the envied title role of the Snow Queen in the ballet’s 2019 production.
Potts' academic and community achievements are numerous. She was awarded the Guild’s Rebecca Fleisher Scholarship for Dance in 2019. She has been in the top 10 of her graduating class throughout high school, was nominated for the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program in dance and language arts, was a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club, was a member of the Spanish Club and was recognized with a special language award for excellence.
She was a member of the National Art Honor Society; the society "recognizes high school students who demonstrate an outstanding ability and interest in art." It also "promotes the highest standards in art scholarship, character and service by bringing art education to the attention of the school and community."
Potts worked with Dalton High’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Buddy Program, a community partnership whose mission is to mentor and support at-risk elementary school students through weekly visits. She chose dual academic enrollment at Dalton State College in 2019.
Recently, she was granted the Zell Miller Scholarship available to Georgia residents who have demonstrated high academic achievement. She will attend the University of Georgia in the fall as a pre-med major. Her Guild instructor (and proud fan), Jessie Fincher, Guild center and dance director, said, "Teaching Holly for the last 15 years has been one of my greatest honors. She is talented, smart, kind, funny, hardworking and dedicated.
"She exemplifies what we call the 'Ballet Dalton Way,' a driving philosophy of the organization that encourages dancers to work hard, support and help each other, and to model for those around them their positive attitudes and giving hearts. We are so excited to watch Holly move mountains in her life. She is truly an exceptional person!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.