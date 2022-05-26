Do you remember the rush you felt searching for Easter eggs when you were a child? That same feeling can be found in nature on your next walk if you get into the hobby of plant identification.
It can be exciting to start looking at the native plants of our area and be able to identify what plant you are seeing and even what people can use that plant for. It can be hard to get started without a little guidance, but you don’t have to be a botanist to learn a few native plants for your next hike.
There are numerous apps you can use on your smartphone to help you identify plants. While I’ve tried out a few of them, my favorite so far has been LeafSnap and I’ve found it reliable for determining what plant I am looking at while out on walks or looking through a garden. To use it, you can take a photo within the app that it will then analyze, or you can take a photo you have saved perhaps at a time you didn’t have cell service.
Once you have your photo, it will ask if it is a leaf, flower, fruit or bark that you are identifying. Tap the option and you can watch a short ad to get to the result or opt to pay for the premium option. I have always used the free version, however, and haven’t had any issues.
Once it has loaded and analyzed the picture it will show you small photos of the plants it may be along with the scientific and common name. Scroll through the photos shown to see if you can spot a picture of the same plant to help you identify it.
I find it helpful and confidence boosting to just start with a few plants that I know are common in the area and start looking for those first. I highly recommend looking for robin’s plantain fleabane, frost aster and the daisy fleabane. These flowers are common in our area where weeds have been allowed to grow and stand out with their bright white petals that look like small daisies. They also look quite similar with just a few stark differences. This helps you start noticing the flora around you and specifically identifying which one you are focused on.
The frost aster, however, will bloom in the late summer and fall. Aster plants were used by indigenous people in soups and even as a remedy for headaches. Robin’s plantain was used for coughing and to stop bleeding, and daisy fleabane has been used to help aid digestive issues.
One difference is the time of year that you will see these blooms. The daisy fleabane will bloom in the late spring or early summer and the robin’s plantain will bloom mid-spring to early summer, making them a perfect species to look for right now.
To determine if it is a robin’s plantain fleabane look for flowers about an inch and a half across. Measure the length of knuckle on your finger to the other and you can use this as a rough guide in the field.
Daisy fleabanes have smaller flowers spanning only about an inch across. This can make it difficult to identify these through photos, but easier in person.
Robin’s plantain fleabane also has a basal rosette of leaves at the bottom of each stem, while the daisy fleabane does not. A basal rosette is a circle of leaves at the bottom of the stem resembling the petals of a rose, hence its name.
Armed with some references and a first goal to start with, you are now ready to get out there and start identifying. To begin, look at parks embracing natural landscaping such as Haig Mill Lake trails and more untamed areas to hike. As you begin to get comfortable with your first identifications, start challenging yourself to find more plants. Soon you’ll be able to guide whoever you are hiking with to all the native plants surrounding them.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
