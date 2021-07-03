Having a hard time catching your breath lately?
Respiratory issues such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma, emphysema and pulmonary fibrosis are all realistic threats that can negatively impact your life. Even the cleaning agents we have been using so much lately to clean surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic can have a negative effect on lung health.
Today, let’s take a look at a few ways to keep your lungs healthy and functioning at their best.
Out with the old, in with the new
The lungs are a pair of spongy organs found on either side of the chest that function as the focal point of the respiratory system for gas exchange, supplying the body’s cells with oxygen and removing harmful carbon dioxide from the body.
According to the Mayo Clinic, as we age our lung capacity, or the maximum amount of air we take in that our body can use, naturally diminishes. This decline normally begins around age 35, but is often unnoticeable until one reaches their 50s or 60s. It is estimated the average person has lost about a liter of lung capacity by the age of 65.
There seems to be several reasons for this natural occurrence. One reason being that the alveoli, or small sacks in the lungs where the oxygen-carbon dioxide exchange occurs, do not function as well with age. Other reasons relate to the chest wall becoming less limber, and the declining ability of the respiratory bronchioles to properly deliver air for interchange.
What can be done to slow or lessen the effects of this process?
One breath at a time
Deep breathing techniques have been practiced by countless cultures for centuries. Not only does this help alleviate stress, but may be very beneficial for lung health by helping to restore diaphragm function; thus increasing lung capacity by opening airways that might not normally be utilized with normal shallow breathing.
Johns Hopkins physical therapist Peiting Lien states deep breathing can easily be incorporated into your daily routine and can be performed either seated, standing, lying on your stomach or your back. For example, while sitting upright in a chair place one hand on your chest and one hand on your stomach. Close your lips and place your tongue against the roof of your mouth. Next, slowly inhale through your nose — concentrating to pull the air into your stomach. Performed properly, the hand on your stomach should move much more than the hand on your chest. Slowly exhale the breath through your nose. Repeat this process for at least one minute.
Run Forrest, run
Being sedentary can be a major detriment to adequate lung function. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 30 minutes a day of moderate activity, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous exercise, or a combination of both moderate and vigorous workouts each week. Even in healthy people, only about 70% of total lung capacity is regularly used. With consistent participation in activities such as walking, biking, hiking, running and swimming total lung capacity has been shown to increase by 5 to 15%. Choose an activity you enjoy, but it may be wise to keep the exercise low impact to avoid unwanted stress on the joints of the ankles, knees and hips.
Spray. Wipe. Repeat.
Harmful pollutants surround us every day. Pet dander, linens, dust, moldy, dirty HVAC air filters and even some air fresheners can wreak havoc on the lungs. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic many people have been homebound, working tirelessly to keep touchable items and surfaces clean in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.
The American Lung Association (ALA) warns that even household products claiming to be “green” or “natural” may contain potentially harmful ingredients for the lungs. The ALA suggests to read labels carefully and strive to avoid products containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) altogether. VOCs can be found in aerosol sprays, air fresheners, upholstery cleaners and many household cleaning products. It has even been hypothesized by European researchers that inhaling large amounts of such chemicals could potentially be more dangerous than smoking cigarettes!
With lung function vital to life, it is of utmost importance to strive to keep these tissues healthy. Simple measures may lead to bountiful rewards. Make the time to perform an enjoyable aerobic activity at least 30 minutes a day. Take a break and unwind with some deep breathing and be cautious when dealing with potentially hazardous cleaning agents.
Remember, without oxygen, there is no life.
Jeremy Walraven is at fitness consultant at Bradley Wellness Center.
