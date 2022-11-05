Eating more whole plant foods is one of the best ways to improve your health. We have been encouraged to eat “5 a Day” in the form of fruit and vegetables and to “eat the rainbow” to get a variety of different colored whole foods into our diet each day and week. But now there is a new healthy eating goal. Have you heard of it? It’s eating 30 different plant foods a week.
Why 30 a week?
While “5 a Day” is a great start to a healthier diet, it totally ignores the emerging science during the last couple of decades on the importance of the microbiome and the trillions of microbes living in our gut. They are not just passengers riding in your body, but are absolutely vital to helping you thrive and be the healthiest human possible.
But you need to take care of them. And what they need to flourish are the many different kinds of fiber and prebiotics that make it down to them from plant foods.
This was shown most recently in 2018 when the American Gut Project collected stool samples from more than 11,000 people from 45 countries to investigate the complex relationships between health, diet and lifestyle. Among the many interesting findings from this study was the result that participants who ate 30 (or more) different types of plant foods per week had gut microbiomes that were more diverse than those who ate 10 or fewer types of plants per week.
The importance of diversity
Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, a gastroenterologist and the New York Times bestselling author of “Fiber Fueled and the Fiber Fueled Cookbook,” explains that every single plant has a unique blend of fiber and prebiotics that feed the unique dietary preferences of the various good bacteria.
The more types of plants you consume, the more you provide food for a diverse species of microbes, which literally empowers them to enhance your overall health and do things like: (a) improve your immunity and resilience to infection; (b) strengthen your gut barrier, preventing things like “leaky gut,”; © enhance production of neurotransmitters to improve gut/brain communication and enhance your mood; (d) produce and help increase the absorption of key vitamins and minerals, and so much more.
F-GOALS
Bulsiewicz uses the acronym F-GOALS to help us get more diversity into our daily and weekly diets. Each letter in the acronym stands for a category of plant food with unique, health-promoting compounds. In line with the American Gut Project’s findings, Bulsiewicz advises people to count the number of plant foods they eat each day, with a goal of trying to get 30 different varieties of plants across the F-GOALS categories each week:
• F: Fruit (all varieties) and fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, etc.
• G: Greens (like lettuce, kale, spinach, collards) and grains like wheat, rice, oats, barley, millet.
• O: Omega 3 seeds and nuts like flax, hemp, chia and walnuts.
• A: Aromatics like onion and garlic.
• L: Legumes like black beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas, kidney beans.
• S: Sulforaphanes like broccoli, kale, cabbage, arugula.
Increase diversity, make it fun
Trying to eat 30 different plant foods a week may sound like a lot, but Bulsiewicz recommends “gamifying” the process to eliminate some of the overwhelm.
“Assign plant points where every new plant is one point,” he said. “Then try putting a sheet of paper on the refrigerator and keeping track of how many plant points you get at every meal. And play against your family members or your kids.”
A little healthy competition to get the whole family excited about healthy eating? Sounds good to me.
Plant diversity is so important it could be called “the golden rule” when eating. So many health problems could be solved by just attaining this one goal every week. So here are some final tips to get you started and make it easier.
• Eat more salads, fruit or veggie. They are the easiest place to add lots of variety. Besides all the toppings, go for a bag of mixed salad leaves instead of just iceberg lettuce.
• Diversify your snacks. Go for more fruits, chopped veggies and varieties of nuts.
• Look for what is new in-season at the store or at farmers markets.
• Add more ingredients like berries, greens, seeds or nuts to your smoothies.
• Buy frozen fruits and vegetables in mixed medley bags.
• Add beans and lentils to normally meat-containing meals.
• And finally, remember that herbs, spices and teas are also wonderful plant foods. Work them all in. Your body will thank you with its improved health and function.
