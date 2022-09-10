The aging process can be slowed — or even reversed! But you must develop a concern for muscle. If health, vitality and a long life free from serious disability is what you want you must consider what I’m about to say.
Biomarkers: The 10 keys to prolonging vitality
Researchers William Evans and Irwin Rosenberg in studying aging at the Center for Health and Human Development at Tufts University developed a way to define age physiologically called “biomarkers.” Biomarkers, as Evans and Rosenberg used the term, were those critical biological functions that influence vitality. To help people, they chose only those 10 biomarkers that we know how to alter, even in older people.
These are the 10 they came up with:
• Lean body (muscle) mass.
• Strength.
• Basal metabolic rate.
• Body-fat percentage.
• Aerobic capacity.
• Blood pressure.
• Insulin sensitivity.
• Cholesterol/HDL ratio.
• Bone density.
• Body temperature regulation.
Your age has little to do actually with how old you feel, or how old you are biologically. It would be better for you to forget your age and to think about your body only in terms of the 10 biomarkers above.
The decisive tetrad
But what I’d like you to notice today is the first four biomarkers at the head of these doctors’ list. They are all related to how much muscle you have. In fact, at least six of these 10 biomarkers are directly related to the benefits of muscle and strength training, and the others are indirectly related. That means regular resistance training benefits all 10 biomarkers in some way. But interestingly enough, these first four are not usually something that your doctor will screen you for, or diagnose, though they are all related to one of the most common diseases of aging — sarcopenia.
An age-old disease finally gets a name
Sarcopenia is the medical term for “muscle weakening” or “body thinning.” It is basically the muscle equivalent of osteopenia (bone thinning), or osteoporosis. Although this condition has received little attention, it is an extremely common condition in the elderly. Visit any nursing home and you’ll see myriad examples of sarcopenia. Indeed, it is probably the most prevalent ailment.
Defining the cure
Since the disease is caused primarily by lack of exertion and not by age (nursing home residents in their 90s can more than double their strength and increase muscle size by 10% in just eight weeks) the cure then is the reverse: muscle work against resistance. Even a young person if you confine him to bed or a chair will biologically age in fitness by almost two decades in just 21 days. This was actually demonstrated in the 1960s by Swedish physiologist Bengt Saltin.
