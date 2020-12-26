With the New Year soon upon us, many of us may be prepared to make some improvements in our lives after a difficult 2020. In the past, nearly 40% of people surveyed admit to making fresh goals at the start of a new year, though only about 9% of these people report actually achieving them, according to statistics from the University of Scranton.
Apparently, most of us find that our resolutions are somewhat difficult to stick with and eventually fall back into our old ways. After a year, though, of lockdowns, too little exercise and too much overeating, I’m sure that many will be ready to resolve to start moving more and eating a healthier diet. And if that is you, it is vital that you approach these health goals from the correct angle. If you are someone who has set out to live a healthier lifestyle in 2021, here are three important factors for accomplishing what you have set out to do.
Ask for help
Success leaves clues. You are never too old or too smart to ask someone else for guidance. There is no faster track to success, with any goal or resolution, than to find someone who has been where you are and has gotten to where you want to go.
We have so much to glean from other people’s experiences. In the last 10-plus years of my life, I have spent countless hours in the gym, graduated college with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics, and became a certified personal trainer. With all of this under my belt, I still learn something new every day from the people I encounter. You just have to be willing to ask questions.
If you are not sure about certain exercises or maybe some adjustments you should make in your diet, there are people who can answer those questions for you. A great place to seek out help is here at the Bradley Wellness Center where we have a wonderful new dietitian and awesome personal trainers. But anytime you find someone who has been where you are and made sustainable progress, don’t be afraid to ask them for some tips on how they did it. Most will be honored and glad to share their story and experiences.
Do some research
In most cases, learning new information is very beneficial. You would never apply for a dream job without researching the company or position you were applying for, so why would you approach fitness or diet any other way?
Nowadays, we have a lifetime’s worth of information at our fingertips. Take advantage of the resources we are blessed with and do a little research before just jumping into the latest new diet or workout trend. Look it up. Is it a program based on sound principles and real scientific study, or is it based on some gimmick or theory someone is selling? A famous proverb states “Methods are many, principles are few, methods may vary, but principles never do.” Therefore, take the time to discover a principle-based approach to your diet and exercise program so that you can work the principles and make regular, consistent progress.
Be patient
This last point is probably the most important thing to remember when it comes to your new fitness and health plan. Rome was not built in a day. The same holds true for our bodies.
Transformations do not happen overnight. Burning off 10 pounds of fat or packing on 10 pounds of muscle takes time. This is why setting smaller, more achievable goals is ideal. Lose the first five pounds, then the next, step-by-step over time.
It takes focus and progression over time to achieve your goals. So if you are not noticing results within just a few days, do not give up! Be patient, be persistent, and stick with your plan. Slow and steady wins the race.
Living a healthy lifestyle is something that each and every one of us can benefit from. So why not make it easier on ourselves? To help you in getting started, the Bradley Wellness Center is offering a free class (with social distancing) called 25 Secrets to Rapid Fat Loss on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. You can also join our weight loss coaching program called Choose to Lose to answer all your questions and get the support you need in getting back in your best condition. A free orientation class to learn more about this program is offered on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Call us at (706) 278-WELL (9355) to sign up or learn more. Accomplishing your goals is so much easier when you have help.
Joel Stockburger is a personal trainer at Bradley Wellness Center.
