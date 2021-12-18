As another year comes to a close many people will yet again set their sights on getting in better shape. With so many reasons to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle, why do so many people fall short of achieving their goals?
Two reasons may be that people are unaware of how to properly recover from a bout of exercise and many people fail to make exercise a consistent part of their lives. Today, let’s explore a couple of avenues that may solve this dilemma.
Passive or active?
A body takes time to recover from an exercise session. The muscles, soft tissues and central nervous system are all affected by physical activity. This recovery time may vary from hours to even days depending on the intensity of the work done.
There are two primary types of recovery methods, either passive or active. Passive recovery requires complete rest. No physical activity is done during this rest period. This may be best if you are injured, in pain, or mentally/physically exhausted.
Active recovery is just as it sounds. Active recovery calls for activity, just at a much less intense or “lighter” effort level. So which method works best?
A body in motion
Although there may be no definitive right or wrong method of recovery, the National Academy of Sports Medicine states that research suggests that complete rest may not be the best plan of action between exercise sessions.
The academy points out that practicing active recovery has been shown to promote blood flow to muscles and joints that reduces the risk of inflammation, flushes lactic acid and other toxins from the muscles, improves your mood by avoiding post-exercise fatigue and helps reduce muscular soreness.
So what is considered active recovery? It can be low-intensity, steady-state cardio such as walking, cycling, swimming or hiking with minimal effort. Keep in mind, your heart rate needs to remain low, and the effort should be at a pace in which you could easily carry on a conversation during the activity.
It can also be low-intensity weight training. This allows the body to move through the normal motions of weight training but using roughly 30-40% of the normal weight used.
Gentle stretching activities such as yoga and tai chi are commonly used as active recovery techniques, as are mobility drills that put joints through a stress-free range of motion.
The general exercise guideline of 30 minutes per session is recommended.
Active recovery is most often done the day(s) after more strenuous exercise, although it can be inserted during the workout between “heavier” sets or as a six- to 10-minute cool down at the end of a session.
Day in, day out
In combination with making your body feel better faster, active recovery is also good for you mentally. A major obstacle of getting in better shape is behavior change. Going from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one can be very challenging. Many work out too hard too soon and get tight or sore in the days following a workout. This then causes them to take extra days of passive rest with no exercise being done at all to recover.
This cycle of exercise, soreness and complete rest is not the best way to adopt a new pattern of more energetic living. Active recovery helps establish a consistent habit of performing some type of exercise daily, and quite often this consistency is the key to achieving your goals.
According to Duke University, 40% of our behaviors on any given day are due to consistency or habit.
A useful tip regarding consistency comes from comedian Jerry Seinfeld. It has been noted that Seinfeld suggested hanging a 12-month calendar in a highly visible place. With a marker, place an “X” on each day you complete a task or activity you want to work on, for example, making it to the gym, doing 10 push-ups or drinking eight glasses of water.
After a few days or weeks you’ll notice a “chain” of days grouped together with an “X.” Now simply “don’t break the chain” by missing a day of the activity.
For Seinfeld, writing every day would lead to an “X” for the day. For those striving to get in better shape, exercise could be the “X” marker.
Interestingly, according to the International Sports Science Association, active recovery may not only keep you on track with exercise but also with your nutritional habits.
The association supports the belief that people tend to ignore the value of eating healthy on their non-exercise days. They emphasize if you feel like you have participated in some type of physical activity, you may be less likely to sabotage your efforts by eating poorly. This is synonymous with the age-old “all or nothing” mentality of either working out and staying on our diet or not working out and eating really bad.
Sitting on a couch waiting and basically hoping to feel better is not the best option for better living. Progressing and moving forward in fitness and life in general is all about regularly committing to positive behaviors.
No matter if you are just beginning to exercise or have been a life-long athlete, practicing active recovery methods helps keep you moving and feeling your best. You don’t have to be perfect in your daily activities, just make small, good decisions consistently.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
