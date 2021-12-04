Vitamin D, also known as the “sunshine vitamin,” is essential to your long-term health.
Most of us get enough the majority of the year, because vitamin D is made in the skin after exposure to the sun. In fact, the same UVB rays that cause a sunburn also make vitamin D.
However, even here in the South, many of us head indoors once the temperature drops, and this greatly decreases our daily dose of vitamin D. This is very dangerous, since vitamin D is already the most prevalent vitamin deficiency in the U.S., affecting 41.6% of teens and adults. But the highest rate is seen in Blacks (82.1%), followed by Hispanics (69.2%), according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. This is simply unacceptable, because researchers are learning just how important and unique this vitamin is for the body and how easy it is to get enough.
Vitamin D is not really a 'vitamin' at all
It is unique in the vitamin world on three major levels:
1. It is the only known precursor of a potent steroid hormone. It might be better to call it “pre-hormone D” instead of vitamin D since most vitamins are antioxidants or co-enzymes to help speed up bodily actions. Vitamin D is not like this. Instead, like all steroid hormones, vitamin D can regulate genetic expression in hundreds of tissues throughout your body. It is that important.
2. Vitamin D does not exist to any appreciable extent in the diet. Yes, you can get quite a bit if you eat sardines for breakfast, herring for lunch and salmon for dinner, but let’s be real. Nobody eats like that regularly. As already stated, most people acquire their vitamin D from their skin, when naked skin meets ultraviolet B sunlight — not from their diets.
3. Modern life greatly lowers vitamin D levels. In the summertime, a white person’s body will create as much as 20,000 IU (international units) of vitamin D within 48 hours of a single 20-minute session of sunbathing (the darker the skin, the longer it would take to get a similar value). But today, since we often work indoors, travel indoors (in cars), avoid sunlight and use sun block, the summertime average is only about 1,000 IU a day. So starting with a lower storage level by wintertime, the levels of some (particularly the elderly and Blacks) can become disturbingly low.
Why vitamin D is important
As a steroid hormone precursor, vitamin D has recently been found to play a role in a wide variety of diseases. Current research indicates vitamin D deficiency plays a role in causing 17 varieties of cancer, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, depression, chronic pain, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, muscle weakness, muscle wasting, birth defects and periodontal disease.
A new study by the University of Georgia even linked low vitamin D levels with greater risk of SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression affecting up to 10% of the U.S. population through the fall and winter months.
And because the immune system has vitamin D receptors to help it improve its ability to fight infections and reduce inflammation, it is now being extensively studied for its value in reducing the impact of COVID-19 since many studies show worse outcomes for those who are vitamin D deficient.
Now all this does not mean that vitamin D is the only cause of these diseases, or that you will not get them if you take vitamin D. What it does mean is that vitamin D, and the many ways in which it affects a person's health, can no longer be overlooked by the healthcare industry or by individuals striving to maintain, or achieve, a greater state of health.
How much vitamin D is enough?
The current recommendation for vitamin D is 400 IUs but experts say that falls short of what we need. Some suggest we need between 800 and 1,000 IUs on a daily basis, while top researchers and the Vitamin D Council recommend up to 5,000 IUs for three months followed by testing. If you will not get tested, the upper suggested limit you should take is 2,000 IUs, but this is often not enough to reach optimal levels of this nutrient (especially indoor workers, those over 40 and Blacks), which is why the Vitamin D Council recommends more along with testing.
Where to get your vitamin D
Vitamin D supplements can be purchased at drug stores, health food stores and even grocery stores like Walmart and Kroger. The gel caps are preferable since the hard tablet versions, sometimes put with calcium, are poorly absorbed, if at all. If your vitamin D levels are very low, your doctor may prescribe even higher doses than those listed here, so if you are not sure what you should take be sure to talk with your doctor. You can also learn more at icwb.com/vitamin-d.
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator at the Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.