Amid a global pandemic, life as we once knew it has changed drastically. Whether due to safety concerns or employment from home, countless people now find themselves homebound.
Although there may be several perks to this new way of living, there may also be a downside. Lately, a number of us have found that in conjunction with homebound living has come the issue of weight gain. It is not uncommon to hear someone speak of 10, 15, even 20 or more pounds of bodyweight that has been added while spending so much time at home. So, what can be done to limit or negate this weight gain? Today, let's look at two simple, but effective, ways to keep your weight in check during this unprecedented time.
Maintain a specific routine
For many, adjusting to infrequently leaving home has been a life-altering experience. The normalcy of routine is no longer routine. As a result, physical activity levels have plummeted for many individuals.
For example, with numerous fitness facilities nationwide currently closed or operating under reformed processes, countless gym-goers of all ages have been unable to sustain their daily exercise schedules. As days have turned into weeks, it may have become easier and easier to press the snooze button or defer exercise to a later time ... a time that never comes.
A consequence of this altered routine of minimal physical activity has meant gradual weight gain for many previously health-conscious individuals. What can be done to correct this problem? James Clear, author of the bestseller "Atomic Habits," points out that we all get off track, the trick is to get back on track as quickly as possible. The longer you are away from your normal routine, the more difficult it may be to get back in the habit. Thus, the greater the length of time you remain inactive, the greater the chance for ever-increasing weight gain.
Clear suggests that we use a strategy psychologists refer to as "implementation intentions." Using implementation intentions helps develop a specific routine that answers when, where and how an activity will take place. For example, saying "I will walk one mile in the downtown park every Tuesday at 9 a.m." is a much more detailed plan than just saying "tomorrow I'll go for a walk." Research supports that the more specific your routine, the more likely you are to stick with it.
Monitor your snacking
Being homebound ultimately increases the threat of consuming too many calories per day. This overindulgence may, in part, be due to the ease of access to food. It may be all too effortless to make your way to the kitchen for a snack multiple times throughout the day.
Since many people snack on items such as chips, cookies, cake and soda, a daily caloric total has the potential to skyrocket. For this reason, one of the best ways to avoid overconsumption of high-calorie foods is to simply not have them in the house.
The first step is to clean out the cabinets and refrigerator of the food items that tempt you the most. Even the most disciplined person might begin to stray from good habits if constantly tempted. Replace these foods with healthier choices you enjoy, such as a variety of colorful vegetables and fruits. Be sure to use large containers that you are more likely to notice and place them in easily viewable places, making them the first thing you see when looking for a snack.
For even better results, go one step further and measure out your daily snacks. Don't just leave it to chance how many calories you are ingesting, know exactly what your total should be. Once you have finished your allotment for the day, refuse to allow yourself anymore.
To put it into perspective, according to myfitnesspal.com, one cup of carrots contains approximately 40 calories, while one medium sized-banana packs approximately 105 calories. Compare those numbers to a single Snickers bar at around 245 calories or a 1.69-ounce bag of M&Ms at 230 calories.
It's easy to see how someone following a 2,000 calorie a day diet could easily surpass that limit with only a few snacks a day.
Weight gain does not have to be a part of homebound living. Start making the choices that will affect your physical health in a positive way. Simply returning to a routine that increases your activity level and paying close attention to your caloric intake will pay huge dividends.
Stay safe, stay healthy and strive for better days ahead.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at the Hamilton Bradley Wellness Center.
