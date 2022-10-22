Have you been waking up in a bad mood in the mornings? As soon as you open your eyes, do you feel little energy, fatigue, stress, etc.? Maybe you can make some small changes to your routine that can transform your day and make you feel more refreshed and energized. Here are a few tips that can help.
Plan ahead
Feeling better in the morning starts with getting a good night’s sleep. Count back at least 7.5 hours from your wake-up time as the time to go to bed. You can adjust that up or down as needed, but sticking to a similar wake-up and bedtime every day is a habit the body loves.
Also, the simplest things like setting the coffeemaker the night before or laying out your clothes for the morning can be such a time saver. Morning rush makes us stressed and can lead to panic. There is actually a term for this. We call it “morning panic” or the anxiety that takes over the minute you awake, as thoughts of tasks, schedule demands and potential crowd your brain and set your heart pounding. To counteract this negativism, why not try compiling a “to do” list with organized priorities before bedtime so you can wake up feeling better and maybe get to work less stressed.
Water first, coffee second
A cup of coffee is what many of us want first thing in the morning, but be sure to take care of your basic needs for water first, before drinking any other healthy beverage. Juice, milk, tea, soda are no substitute for a plain glass of water. Start your day with a full glass of water, limber and loosen up, and then have your cup of coffee if you want.
Move your body
If you already have a morning routine of going to the gym, that is awesome, but it can take more time than many people feel they can give in the mornings. Nevertheless, you can get the benefits of moving your body in your own home. A 5-minute routine to get the blood flowing and loosen up your joints can really improve how you feel and get you ready for the day. Dr. Ryan DeBell has a good “Morning Stretch Routine” on YouTube, and I’m sure a quick search would bring up many more beneficial ways to move your body in the morning.
Eat breakfast
Many call this the most important meal of the day and many studies bear this out. It seems to be especially valuable for those interested in losing weight, as getting more of your calories at the start of the day promotes more weight loss than getting the same amount at the end of the day.
And folks who get a decent breakfast also tend to be slightly more active and productive with their mornings than those who skip it.
Your breakfast doesn’t have to be something elaborate, but you should eat something of greater quality than a pop tart or doughnuts and coffee. Give yourself something of nutritional value.
If you are worried about not having enough time in the morning, remember point No. 1 and prepare something the night before. Many people do very well with a protein smoothie they can whip up in the morning or make the night before and just grab it out of the fridge and go.
Limit electronics
It can be so tempting to reach for your phone or open a laptop first thing in the morning and check your email, Facebook or the news, but all of these activities can seriously interfere with your morning, and in consequence, the rest of your day. Instead of immediately going into consumer mode and passively taking in information try a more engaging activity like writing out your goals first thing every morning, journaling your thoughts and feelings, or having a devotional time.
Many people have found that many of their best ideas have come from a silent room and their journal early in the morning. Spending at least 10 minutes in prayer and gratitude can have an amazing effect in shifting you to a more positive mindset. And that positivity and the resulting energy can spill over into the rest of your day.
Remember: A healthy morning begins the night before.
Managing your time wisely and using some or all of these tips will help you get started in the right direction.
Better mornings mean that many more better days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.