If you have tried to lose weight any time in the last 20 years, chances are you have tried a low-carb diet. Those who embark on a low-carb diet typically lose a good bit of weight in the beginning, and the popularity seems to remain steady among dieters.
Yet, whether you’re going the traditional Atkins route, Paleo or Keto they seem to all advocate the same idea — that too much fruit is bad for your health (or fattening) and should be mostly minimized in your diet. Most of this comes from a misguided notion that carbs are fattening, promote insulin resistance and harm metabolism. Dr. Atkins warned his readers that eating fruit “Will always be somewhat risky.” But is this really true?
Fruit consumption alone, has been linked to lower rates of various cancers, heart disease and total mortality. In fact, the World Health Organization blames low fruit and vegetable consumption on millions of deaths worldwide. The Global Burden of Disease study found that the number one cause of death was our diet, bumping smoking to number two. And the number one greatest risk factor in our diet? Not eating enough fruit — responsible for an estimated 4.9 million deaths annually.
So while some diets tell us to restrict fruit and vegetable intake, we really need to eat more fruits and vegetables — like our lives depended on it! Here are some good reasons why:
• They help you feel fuller longer. Fruit is full of water and fiber. It is not digested the same way as things like bread, crackers or processed sugars. The high fiber content and rich nutrient levels slow the absorption of whole fruit sugars in the bloodstream, meaning it doesn’t produce that same insulin and blood sugar spike that other sugars do. Fiber-containing foods such as fruits help provide a feeling of fullness with fewer calories. Research has shown that fruit is more likely to help you lose weight, not gain it. A study conducted from 1986 to 2010, that followed 130,000 Americans for over two decades, showed that higher fruit consumption was associated with an improvement in weight loss long-term. Fruits also tend to be a more realistic replacement for higher-calorie treats than vegetables. In other words, if you’re craving a cookie, you’re much more likely to choose an apple than a piece of broccoli in place of that cookie.
• They are a healthy source of carbs. Sometimes the low-carbers want to suggest that fruit or fruit juice is so full of sugar it is just as bad as soda. Yes, it is true that both contain carbs and a type of sugar called fructose, but that doesn’t make fruit bad. Fructose, isolated and in high amounts, can be "bad." But fruit and even fruit juice contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, even a little protein and an amazing assortment of polyphenols (nutrients that benefit the human body and fight disease). They are also naturally low in fat, sodium, calories and are cholesterol-free. No, fruit is not like soda or other "bad" carbs. Fruit is very, very different!
• They’re rich in polyphenols and antioxidants. Fruits have hundreds (if not thousands) of different nutrients that work together in unison. Too many think that they can get the benefits of fruits and vegetables by taking vitamins or supplements. But just taking a few nutrients in isolation, or together in a pill, cannot mimic the power of those nutrients together in real food. For example, research done at Cornell University looked at vitamin C and its antioxidant effect in an apple or with a supplement. They found that just one-half an apple had the same antioxidant power as 1,500 milligrams of a vitamin C supplement! Yet, when they analyzed the apples, they found they had less than 6 milligrams of vitamin C in them! What accounted for this was all the other polyphenols found in the apple which made the vitamin C so much more effective in concert with them compared to taking it alone. In fact, there are thousands of these other nutrients working together, which is why decades of research overwhelmingly show no long-term benefits for vitamin supplements while the benefits of consuming five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day reduces risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and so much more!
So don’t cut down on the fruit. Eating more of it is associated with less body fat, better health and a longer life. Bon appétit!
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator at the Bradley Wellness Center.
