Keeping fit: Don't let muscle soreness keep you from the gym again

We have all experienced that dreadful feeling of waking up the day after a workout and hardly being able to move due to soreness. Walking up the stairs, getting into our car and picking up our bags becomes so much more difficult.
This is all thanks to a phenomenon called delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS for short. It is especially prevalent when exercising for the first time after an extended time off. Jumping back into working out after a long hiatus, like the kind many of us are experiencing due to coronavirus restrictions, requires a little patience and care.
Our muscle groups are no longer acclimated to lifting those heavier dumbbells or doing those extra laps or miles around the neighborhood. It is wise to start lighter than you think you can handle. You have to work up slowly over a couple of weeks to prevent soreness. In the event that you still get sore and find the muscle tenderness aggravating for getting your daily activities done, there may be a new and effective way to reduce that pain without pills or pain relievers.
Recent and ongoing research has pointed to foam rolling being a possible solution to delayed onset muscle soreness. A foam roller is a lightweight, cylindrical tube made of foam that comes in different levels of hardness or density. They are used to give us what some call a “poor man’s massage” by rolling back and forth on our sore muscles. This can be uncomfortable at first, depending on how sore you are, but the tissues will become looser, more pliable, and allow the pain to dissipate.
A study examining the effects of foam rolling published in the Journal of Athletic Trainers showed how great foam rolling is for sore muscles. The study showed that foam rolling after exercising can largely reduce the negative effects of DOMS on tenderness, sprint speed, power and muscular endurance. This means that exercising does not have to stand in the way of your daily tasks anymore.
Another systematic review of 14 studies published in the International Journal of Sports and Physical Therapy also found that foam rolling eased the symptoms of delayed onset muscle soreness and reduced the loss of muscle function you see with DOMS, reinforcing the growing optimism about foam rolling.
To use a foam roller, place it on the ground or a mat, then place your back, leg, arm or whatever is sore on top of the foam roller. Essentially, you just use your body weight to sandwich the roller between the muscle that is sore and the floor.
Next, very slowly roll your affected muscle group back and forth on the foam roller, essentially giving yourself a massage for a few minutes on each sore muscle. You should bear down on the most tender spots, and once the pain in these “knots” diminishes, continue to roll the other areas. It really is that simple.
YouTube is also a great visual tool when learning how to use a foam roller correctly. The channel Adidas Runtastic has an amazing video that walks you through an entire foam rolling recovery workout. If you use this technique for a few minutes on each sore body part, you will wake up feeling much better and be ready to get back to the gym much sooner.
Foam rollers are very accessible and easy to use, whether you are a beginner or have been working out for years. Gyms, like here at the Bradley Wellness Center, have multiple foam rollers of different sizes and densities (from relatively soft to hard and ridged) available to use for free. However, if you are interested in getting one at home, it’s just as easy to find one. Amazon, Walmart and even T.J. Maxx have foam rollers between $10 and $30 in-store and online. Some foam rollers can be expensive and excessive, but as long as your foam roller is around 15 inches long or more, it will work perfectly for any muscle group that may be affected.
Starting light, building up slowly and including techniques like foam rolling before and after workouts are key to comfortably getting back into the habit of going to the gym, walking around your neighborhood or just doing some bodyweight exercises at home.
Many studies have shown that our quality of life improves so much just from exercising a few days a week, and foam rolling can make your transition back to the gym much more pain-free and enjoyable while ensuring the rest of your day-to-day life remains practical and achievable.
Submitted by Max Wilson, an intern at Bradley Wellness Center.
