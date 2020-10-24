As we age, our bodies start to change drastically. Certain senses and abilities start to fade and lose sharpness — things like sight, hearing, strength and stamina. But another one that starts to fade, and yet is critically important, is our sense of balance. Being able to balance means being able to participate in daily activities without your body losing its equilibrium.
Unfortunately, as we age, our balance has a tendency to diminish pretty harshly. Losing your sense of balance can not only be extremely frustrating, but also very dangerous. By the age of 65, 1 in 4 people will experience a potentially serious fall. A fall to someone who is younger may not be a big deal, but to older people, a fall could be detrimental. I don’t say this to incite fear, but to express how important our balance is to us, especially as our bodies age and become more fragile.
With that warning, I would also like to give you some great news! If you experience issues with your balance, there are specific exercises that can be done to help. One study, published in the Journal of Geriatric Physical Therapy, showed that the specific mode or type of exercise was of high importance when improving balance is the goal. The exercises that were reported to be most effective in fall prevention are ones performed while standing, and that have a low amount of upper body support. You should also be able to progress them in difficulty or challenge over time. Here are some exercises that fall into those specific categories.
• Heel-to-toe walking: Hold your arms out to your sides, parallel to the floor and then walk in a straight line, placing one heel against the toes of the opposite foot. It is like walking an imaginary tight rope across the floor. Start with just a few steps then build up to 20 or more in one direction (and back for extra credit!).
• One-leg stands: Stand up straight, raising one leg and seeking to stand on one foot for five to 10 seconds, then lower. Practice two to three times on one leg and then do the same for the other. Try to build up to 30 second holds or longer at one time.
• Chair squats: Start with your feet hip-width apart, and standing in front of a stable chair. Brace your stomach, push your butt back and squat down until you just touch the chair then flex your thighs to come back up. Try not to use your hands for help. Progress by building up to 10 to 15 repetitions or squatting 30 to 60 seconds continuously.
• Side-leg raises: Stand behind something that you are able to hold onto, such as a chair or counter top, take one leg and slowly raise it out to the side, as far as comfortably possible. Hold the leg in this position for two to three seconds and lower back down to the ground and repeat five to 10 times.
• Step ups: Standing in front of a riser or step, step up with one foot, and with your weight on that foot, bring your other foot up to the riser/step. Step back down with the first foot and then bring the second foot down. Repeat this process five to 10 times, and then switch to stepping with the opposite foot first. You can build up to doing 20 to 25 times per leg or more!
The article from the Journal of Geriatric Physical Therapy reports that the minimum amount of exercise needed to effectively lower the chance of falling is about 50 hours. This is obviously split up over many days and weeks and could include many other forms of physical activity like walking, moderate resistance exercise or joint friendly training like tai chi — all of which can help.
There has been no consensus on the specific duration or frequency that leads to the best results, but completing the 50 hours of exercise over a six-month period, or less, was shown to be more beneficial than completing it over a longer period of time. This would work out to something like 30 minutes a day, five days a week, which is certainly good for building a habit as well as your overall health.
Nevertheless, studies have reported success in improving balance with as little as one 30 to 60 minute balance routine a week, as well as three or more.
Bottom line
It is never too late to start an exercise program or make improvements in your current one. Creating a regular program that includes these exercises, or similar ones, on a regular basis (for example, one to three times a week) will be beneficial. By staying consistent, over time you will strengthen your body, improve your balance and increase your chance of a healthier and safer life.
Joel Stockburger is a personal trainer at Bradley Wellness Center in Dalton.
