Running a race is an exhilarating experience, but it’s also a physically demanding one. Afterward, you may be feeling the effects of your run, like sore legs and lungs, or perhaps even muscle soreness in areas that haven’t been used that hard in a while. However, knowing how to properly replenish and recover your body after you cross the finish line is very crucial in helping to speed up the healing process and preventing injuries. If you want to recover faster after running your race, here are five things you can do immediately after finishing that will help speed up recovery time.
Don’t stop! Keep moving!After a tough race it’s tempting to jump off the course and head straight home but it is very important you keep moving for another five to 10 minutes. Light jogging or a brisk walk is a great way to do this. When you keep your heart rate elevated after the race you will help increase blood flow through the capillaries, the tiny vessels that carry oxygenated blood throughout our bodies’ tissues and speed up their ability to remove lactic acid from fatigued muscles.
Foam roll
If you find yourself sore after a highly intense activity it’s important to give your muscles the attention they deserve. Foam rolling is a form of self-myofascial release (SMR) that uses pressure to break down knots in muscles and increase flexibility.
When you foam roll after running you’re essentially breaking up “trigger points,” inflexible bands of muscle tissue, or what is often called a “knot” in the muscle. These knots can form when we over-stress our muscles and can result in additional fatigue and muscle stiffness.
Foam rolling or self-massage stimulates the muscle to relax, allows the muscle fibers to stretch and unknot, and reduces perceptions of pain. When using a foam roller, you’re going to slowly glide along the target area until you find the spot of discomfort. Then you apply pressure for at least 20 to 30 seconds. Gently roll the tender area back and forth until the discomfort is reduced, then move on to other muscles.
Stretch it out
It is best to do static stretches after your workout and after foam rolling if possible, since foam rolling stimulates warmth to the tissues, breaks up adhesions (knots) and enables better stretching.
The National Strength and Conditioning Association says,”Pre-event static stretching of the prime movers may actually have a negative effect on force production, power performance, strength endurance, reaction time and running speed.” So more dynamic types of active stretching are best before an event.
Static stretching is when you hold a stretch for a period of time. This helps increase your ROM (range of motion), lengthening and relaxing your muscles, which then can allow more oxygenated blood to flow through them, and feels wonderful. The best way to do static stretching is by holding the position until you feel a slight pull in the muscle being stretched but no pain. Hold for 30 seconds with no bouncing or jerking movements. Breathe deeply and relax your body as much as possible.
Hydrate
The longer and more intensely you run, the more important it is to drink the right kind and amount of fluids. When you’re running for longer than an hour or in high heat water alone may not be enough to maintain your body’s fluid balance. You need electrolytes, minerals such as sodium and potassium that help regulate your body’s water levels when they’re lost through sweat. Sport drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade are great options.
It’s important to start your race off hydrated by consuming between one to two cups of water 15-30 minutes prior to the race. During your race, ideally you would consume about a half cup of water every 15 minutes. Post-race, consume between 16-24 fluid ounces for every pound you lose.
Refuel
It is essential that you replenish your energy stores after a high-intensity run. Protein and carbohydrates are the two most important nutrients for recovery.
Protein plays an important role in recovery since it helps repair muscle tissue damaged during exercise by providing amino acids that make up proteins. Carbohydrates are your body’s preferred source of energy, so they should be consumed immediately after a long run or race.
Consuming carbohydrates will help replenish glycogen stores in your muscles and liver. The International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends you should consume 0.5-0.7 grams of carbohydrates per pound of body weight and between 20-40 grams of protein after your run. You should aim to eat within 30 minutes of completing your workout as this will maximize how quickly these nutrients are absorbed by the body.
It’s important to remember that participating in a race is an accomplishment, but it’s also an exhausting endeavor. The Bill Gregory Health Care Classic is coming up April 29 at the Bradley Wellness Center offering three races: 2k, 5k and 10k. As a reminder, the recovery process after a race can be just as important as the training leading up to it. Take time to recover, replenish and rejuvenate.
