Is there a food or nutrient you could eat more of and it would actually help you eat less and increase the chance you’ll lose fat weight? Yes, there are a number of nutrients actually.
More fiber and water are two, but another good one is adding more protein to your diet. Protein can be a best friend for eating fewer calories overall and losing fat. Protein has been shown to help keep you fuller longer, speed up your metabolism and help maintain muscle when dieting. But just how much protein do you need? and what are the best, or most efficient, ways to get it through the day? Let’s take a look.
How much protein do you need?
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram, or .36 grams per pound. Most Americans get enough protein, but if you swap in more lean protein in place of processed carbohydrate foods (like white bread and sweets) there can be real health benefits.
For example, a 2009 study found that 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram (double the RDA!) sustained weight loss better than when those calories were consumed as carbohydrates. They also kept more muscle and lost more fat. Not a lot, but some. Eating more protein-rich foods can also help with satiety, so you don’t get as hungry on a diet. So if you are thinking you might like to give higher protein a try here are some tips.
Increase your portion size
The quickest and arguably easiest way to increase your protein intake is to eat a larger portion of the protein foods you are already eating. The richest sources include egg whites, meat and dairy (yogurt and milk), as well as plant-based sources like soy, beans, lentils and whole grains.
Are you eating one egg for breakfast? Try two eggs, or an egg and two or three egg whites (to cut down on the fat). Are you eating one-fourth of a can of tuna for lunch? Try a half can. Are you eating two ounces of tofu or chicken in a salad for dinner? Eat 3-4 ounces instead. You can quickly increase your daily protein intake without much effort by simply increasing the portion sizes of your main protein source(s) each meal.
Eat protein at every meal
Don’t wait until dinner to have a big protein serving, include a more moderate amount throughout the day, at breakfast, lunch and dinner. You don’t have to eat a ton of protein at each meal. Some 25-30 grams is plenty since that is the amount research has shown begins to maximize protein synthesis in the body. A protein-rich breakfast, in particular, seems to work really well for cutting down cravings for high-risk sugary and fatty foods later in the day.
Eat protein first
When it’s time to eat, focus on eating the higher protein food(s) first. That is not to say you need to eat your entire protein source before you eat anything else. You can enjoy bites of everything along the way, but do your best to ensure you eat adequate protein before you get too full.
Also, eating protein first can keep your blood sugar and insulin levels from rising too high after a meal. A small study by Diabetes Care showed this when they had people with type 2 diabetes served identical meals on different days. The only difference was that on one day they consumed the protein and vegetables before the high-carb foods, and the other day the order was reversed. Blood sugar and insulin rose significantly less when they consumed protein and vegetables before eating the high-carb foods.
Snack on protein
In addition to meals, snacks are a great time to eat more protein, especially in place of those popular, processed carb snacks like crackers, granola bars, candy or chips. Try Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tuna, jerky, chickpeas, tofu or edamame as great high-protein snacks instead.
Use protein powder
If you’re struggling with the above suggestions or are in the process of working on them, including a bit of protein powder in your diet is a great, convenient option to increase your protein intake for the person on the go. A single scoop of protein powder averages 20 grams of protein per serving, equivalent to roughly 2.5 ounces of chicken or three large eggs. It is a simple way to boost protein intake quickly. However, protein powder should always be considered a supplement to a healthy diet, not a replacement for one. So do your best to look for ways to eat more protein with real food and use a protein powder only as a supplement.
The bottom line
Getting enough protein in your diet is very important. Swapping out a bit more protein for processed or refined carbohydrates can offer numerous health benefits, and it just requires a little thought and planning. Incorporating some, or all, of these tips can help you boost your protein and add extra nutrients that your body needs to stay healthy and fit.
