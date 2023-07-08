When you’re trying to lose weight it’s tempting to focus on the number on the scale. But while being aware of your weight is important, it won’t tell you everything you need to know about how healthy or fit your body is. In fact, losing fat and losing weight aren’t always synonymous.
It is certainly possible to lose weight quite quickly — and have much of it be lean weight and not fat loss at all. This is actually the dirty little secret behind much of the “rapid weight loss” results seen with low-carb or “ketogenic” diets. Their early weight loss results are fantastic, but the actual fat losses are no better than any other style of diet.
So how do you make sure the weight you are losing on the scale is mostly fat weight and not lean weight like your precious muscle? Here are four effective ways you can employ right away.
Create a calorie deficit
The first step in achieving your goal of losing fat is to consume fewer calories than you expend each day. There are approximately 3,500 calories of stored energy in each pound of fat and unlike water which can be gained or lost by a pound or two (or more!) each day, fat is never “lost” — it must be burned up or used as energy to fuel your muscles and other organs.
Now obviously you don’t want to just fast all the time, because your vital organs, muscles and so forth require nutrients and energy to be healthy. So for this reason it is wiser to eat at a slight deficit of 15-20% or around 250-500 fewer calories each day. This is easier to maintain, and consistency will be necessary to see any significant fat (and not just water or lean weight) losses.
A genuine fat loss of just one-half to one pound a week is really very good, since a daily 500-calorie deficit would equal a 3,500-calorie deficit after one full week, or one pound of fat. The higher weight losses you hear about from many crash diets or low-carb plans are not actual fat losses but greater water and lean weight losses from depleted carb stores in the muscles and even muscle losses, since it takes only a 600-calorie deficit to lose a pound of muscle. So we definitely want to do what we can to keep that.
Weight train regularly
Regular, progressive strength training two to three times a week will be the most effective way to preserve your muscle and lose fat during a diet. This is not necessarily because it is the best way to burn calories, but because it provides such a strong stimulus to the muscle tissue. It causes the body to spare its muscle in the face of the calorie deficit and burn almost 100% fat instead.
Without strength training it is common to see as much as 25% of weight lost on a diet to be something other than fat. But with regular strength training nearly 100% of the weight loss you see on the scale will be fat. Moreover, besides preserving your muscle, strength training also helps lift your overall metabolism. In fact, the more muscle mass you have, the higher your metabolic rate will be and thus the more calories you will burn 24/7. and muscle itself burns three times as many calories per pound just keeping itself alive each day, compared to fat, so prioritizing it makes great sense.
Eat a protein-rich diet
One way to encourage more fat loss and less muscle loss on a diet, besides weight training, is eating a higher protein diet. Protein is made up of 20 amino acids that help build and repair your body’s tissue, and one of them, leucine, is particularly important for stimulating the increased protein synthesis that is required for growth and repair. Getting approximately 25-30 grams of protein in your meals following a hard workout will make sure that you meet this requirement.
Also, protein is the most satiating nutrient, having a “done” signal in the brain that we don’t have for carbs and fats, so we are not nearly as likely to overeat it. It is also harder to break down and digest, causing about 25% of the calories it delivers to be used just in processing it, so it is very unlikely to be turned into fat. Seek to get about 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of ideal body weight and you will do well.
Get enough sleep
To build or maintain muscle while dropping the fat you must get adequate sleep most nights. Why? Because it’s essential for muscle recovery. A study on sleep deprivation showed that participants sleeping less than six hours a night ended up decreasing the fraction of weight lost as fat by 55%, and increased the loss of lean weight by 60%. Ugh!
Sleep is vital because it is when you get a surge of growth hormone release (which helps repair damaged tissues), testosterone release (which helps build muscle) and protein synthesis (the process that builds new tissue). Sleep also plays an important role in brain function, improving your mood, concentration and learning ability. In short: If you want to keep muscle on while losing fat then make sure your body gets enough rest.
Fat loss is a complicated process that involves many factors. It is important to realize that this process will not happen overnight and there are multiple steps involved. However, with a high-protein, calorie-restricted plan that you can stick with, a solid weight training program and good recovery including proper sleep, you can achieve an amazing physique.
If you need help with a personalized workout program or nutrition guidance the Bradley Wellness Center has personal trainers and a dietitian to help you.
