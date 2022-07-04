Do you keep forgetting your grocery list at home? Are you misplacing your eyeglasses? Can’t remember the name of the personal trainer you liked at the gym? If any of these things are your experience, you are not alone.
Everyone forgets things occasionally. Still, memory loss is nothing to take lightly. A major 2020 report in the Lancet suggests that factors within our control — including smoking, poor fitness and obesity — are responsible for up to 40% of dementia cases. With this much of our future health under our own influence, let’s dive deeper into how to protect your brain power at any age.
Stay mentally active
Your brain is similar to a muscle — you need to use it or lose it. You can do many things to keep your brain in shape, such as doing crossword puzzles or Sudoku, reading, playing cards or putting together a jigsaw puzzle. According to the National Institute of Health, jigsaw puzzles recruit multiple cognitive abilities and are a protective factor for visuospatial cognitive aging.
But besides puzzles, try to incorporate different activities to challenge and exercise your brain. Other great ideas include learning how to play a musical instrument, learning a new language or even teaching a new skill to someone.
Hang out with friends
Socializing is good for your mind and body.
It even helps ward off depression and stress, both of which can contribute to memory loss. Look for opportunities to get together with loved ones, friends and others, especially if you live alone.
An assistant professor of neurology from New York University, Dr. Joel Salinas, said, “A large group of friends isn’t essential. The key is the quality and frequency of social support they provide, so just a handful of close friends who are good listeners and supportive will be enough.”
Even coming to Bradley Wellness Center can be a phenomenal opportunity to hang out with friends. With saunas and steam rooms, indoor pool, racquetball, pickle ball and more, there are so many opportunities to exercise and spend quality time with friends. Try one of our group fitness classes with our wonderful instructors or meet new people while walking on our indoor track to avoid this blazing heat.
Eat more anti-inflammatory foods
Consuming a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods may help improve your memory.
Antioxidants help lower inflammation in the body by reducing oxidative stress caused by free radicals. You can consume antioxidants in foods like fruits, vegetables and teas.
A great way to incorporate more antioxidants into your diet is by loading up on berries. These tiny fruits are powerhouses for both learning and memory. Berries are super high in antioxidants. Eating them may be an excellent way to prevent memory loss.
Maintain a normal weight
Maintaining moderate body weight is essential for well-being and is one of the best ways to keep your body and mind in top shape. Several studies have established obesity as a risk factor for cognitive decline. Obesity can lead to insulin resistance and inflammation, both of which can negatively impact the brain. Maintaining a body mass index within the normal range may help you avoid a host of issues associated with obesity, including poorer memory.
The bottom line
Changes to your body and brain are normal as you age. Focusing on your brain health is one of the best things you can do to improve your concentration, focus, memory and mental agility. By staying mentally active and social, while doing your best to eat more wholesome foods and exercising to keep a healthy weight, you will be doing all you can to stay not only physically, but mentally fit.
Aaron Mendez is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.