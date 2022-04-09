Are you constantly rolling over on your bed, frequently waking during the night, waking too early in the morning or having difficulty getting back to sleep once awake?
In today’s society, the importance of sleep is strongly underestimated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder. Inadequate sleep is linked to various health risks, including dementia, heart disease, weight gain, depression and anxiety, and it is often a struggle for older adults more than the young.
Aging and sleep
Many people believe that older people need less sleep than younger people but according to the National Institution on Aging that is a myth. Many older adults may have more trouble getting all of the sleep that they need, but that doesn’t mean that they need less.
Rob Newsom in his article “Aging and Sleep” for the Sleepfoundation.org points out that there are a number of common sleep issues that can interfere with older adults, including nighttime urination, insomnia, daytime drowsiness, sleep apnea and medications used to treat illnesses. But despite these things, research has shown that older (and younger!) people can take steps to improve their sleep. Most of these involve developing new behavioral cues and habits to strengthen your sleep drive and encourage more quality sleep. Here are four tips for getting your best sleep — even in your golden years.
Create a relaxing sleep environment
A cool, dark, quiet room can help one fall asleep and stay asleep more soundly. Setting room temperature between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit is optimal for sleeping.
Older adults should avoid working in bed and reduce noise sources from within the bedroom. A good pair of earplugs may help you sleep without being disrupted if you’re a light sleeper. Also, create a dark environment with blackout curtains, or you can add an eye mask to keep your sleep environment as dark as possible.
Consistent bedtime routine
As much as possible it is best to follow a regular bedtime routine because it trains your body and mind to unwind more easily at the same time each night for bed.
It’s best if you can start this routine 30 to 60 minutes before you plan to turn in. Relaxing activities like warm baths, reading or listening to soothing music are excellent. If you have an overactive mind, getting your thoughts out through prayer or journaling or incorporating some mental relaxation exercise like meditation can make all the difference.
Limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol
For many it is very important to reduce or eliminate caffeine intake, especially in the mid-afternoon hours (after 2 p.m.) or later. As for alcohol, it can interrupt healthful sleep patterns. The medical journal Alcohol in its June 2015 article “Alcohol Disrupts Sleep Homeostasis” explains that alcohol can cause people to fall asleep more quickly, but the sleep patterns during the second half can be disrupted by periods of wakefulness and less deep sleep. In general, alcohol should be avoided by people struggling with sleep problems. And if alcohol is consumed, it should be limited to one or two drinks and be consumed within two to three hours of bedtime.
Exercise daily
Regular exercise is associated with better sleep quality. The Journal of Behavioral Medicine reported a meta-analysis of studies comparing the effect of regular exercise on sleep duration and quality to the impact people experience from pharmaceutical sleep aids. The results showed exercise is as effective as sleep aid medications.
When people exercise they improve their mood and reduce feelings of stress.
This leads to changes in neurotransmitter levels and an increased parasympathetic tone, which contributes to better sleep.
Also, outdoor exercise can be especially helpful, since the exposure to natural light during the day helps regulate circadian rhythm and can be perceived as pleasurable and stress-reducing by many people.
The bottom line
Sleep is a necessary behavior that heavily influences both physical and psychological well-being. If you have a hard time falling asleep, or getting quality sleep, try implementing these strategies to help you fall asleep faster.
Creating a relaxing sleep environment, having a consistent bedtime routine, limiting alcohol and caffeine, and exercising regularly can all impact the quality of your sleep. If sleep interventions are not helping, reach out to your doctor for further evaluation.
