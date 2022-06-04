Summer’s here, the children are home, and right to the couch they go! You watch in exasperation as they stay up all night on their cellphone, iPad or PlayStation and then sleep in until the afternoon, only to wake up and go right back to the devices.
You know they need a break from school, but you also don’t want them to become completely inactive. It has to be important for them to get up and moving, right?
Well, you are so right! Children need physical activity every day to stimulate proper growth of the body and mind. The government’s physical-activity guidelines recommend that children and adolescents do an hour or more of moderate-intensity to vigorous aerobic physical activity every day.
The American College of Sports Medicine recently reported that only 25% of adolescents aged 12-15 acquire the daily recommended amount of physical activity. So how do you achieve this in a fun way that doesn’t feel like you are forcing them? There are many fun and enjoyable ways to keep the kids active this summer. The number one way to achieve this is through entire family involvement.
Charles R. Swindoll, a renowned Christian pastor and author, said it best, “Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” Children will remember the habits formed and follow them the rest of their life. Our influences as parents are far greater than we could imagine. It will mean a lot more to them if you are willing to get up and participate alongside them.
If you have a pool or access to a pool, it is an excellent way to get everyone moving without it feeling like exercise. There are many pool games to play with kids such as Marco Polo. In this game, one person is blindfolded and says “Marco” while everyone else scatters around the pool saying “Polo” until someone is tagged.
Another game is Categories. Everyone lines up against one wall with the person who is “It” on the other.
This person picks a category, like “colors,” for example, and covers his/her ears until everyone else picks their own color. The “It” person then shouts out different colors until one of the other’s is named. They then race across the pool and the first person to touch their opposite wall then becomes “It” and picks a different category.
There are countless other games that you can research for the pool that your kids will love (a Google search of “pool games for kids” will bring up dozens of good ideas). In fact, the Categories game can also be played without a pool, on land, or through some sprinklers.
For those days when the weather is nice or you don’t have access to the pool, try a nice bike ride or hike. We live in a beautiful place full of trails and a mountainesque landscape just waiting to be explored. Some great trails to look into around the area include the Disney Trail in Rocky Face, the Raisin Woods Bike Trail in Dalton, the Arrowhead Wildlife Interpretive Trail in Rome, Glen Falls in Walker County and even Cloudland Canyon State Park in Trenton. These are full of scenic views including trees, flowers, rocks, waterfalls and plenty of wildlife. This can also be a wonderful opportunity to incorporate learning without it feeling like school. Bring a picnic with healthy snacks as an added extra.
If you’re not feeling very adventurous you can always opt for a family evening bike ride or walk around the neighborhood or the Loop in Dalton. The Loop is a 4.58-mile sidewalk path that circles from Dalton State College, down Tibbs Bridge, Tibbs Road and back up Walnut Avenue to the college again. A fun game of baseball, kickball or flag football is always great, too.
Just make sure you show the kids you are excited about getting out and moving. Don’t settle for the couch and Netflix this summer. Incentives, family goals and even friendly competition can be added to help motivate everyone. One day your kids and your body will thank you for the added physical activity.
