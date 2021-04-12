Have you ever thought about incorporating unilateral exercise into your workout regimen?
This question may have you asking yourself, “What is unilateral exercise anyway?” If so, it merely means working only one limb at a time through an exercise instead of having both limbs simultaneously in action (known as bilateral exercise).
It is fairly commonplace for people to perform lower body unilateral moves such as lunges, stairclimbing, even running and walking; but single-arm upper body exercises seldom receive as much attention. Today, let’s dive deeper into this training technique focusing mainly on the upper body.
One at a time please
So, why train only one arm at a time? There are actually many reasons. One of the most prominent is that the American Council on Exercise (ACE) states working only one arm at a time ensures that you are stressing both sides of the body equally. Often we favor one side over the other — and unilateral training helps to even out muscular imbalances rather than perpetuating them.
Another important purpose for utilizing unilateral movements involves the increase of oxygen and energy needed to perform a given exercise. Since performing the move unilaterally takes approximately twice as long to finish and doubles the time spent working, it naturally increases the overall energy cost to complete the exercise. Basically, the body is able to stay in motion with less rest time between sets due to the fact that while one arm is resting, the other is still actively working. This is good for circulatory health and could prove to be an important aspect for those looking to burn a few extra calories during their workouts as well.
Press, pull, carry
Studies headed by renowned researcher Dr. Stuart McGill (a professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo) have shown that one-arm pressing, one-arm pulling and one-arm loaded carrying exercises work to significantly recruit and strengthen muscles even around the spine and pelvis. The lower back and abdominals become more engaged due to the anti-rotational, dynamic stability needed to keep the body stable while pressing or pulling a weight with just one arm.
Furthermore, single-arm training may actually reduce the compressive forces placed upon the joints of the shoulders, elbows, wrists and spine as people tend to lift around 30-40 % of what they would use if working both arms together. So if a man would normally barbell or shoulder press 50 pounds with both arms together, he may only use 15 to 20 pounds in his training when doing a one-arm dumbbell press.
So, which upper body exercises are best to do unilaterally? With seemingly endless options, almost any upper body movement can be performed one arm at a time using your bodyweight, dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands or suspension straps. It just depends on your strength and the equipment that you have available. ACE recommends a single-arm overhead press, a one-arm row, a single-arm chest press with cables or bands, one-arm triceps extension and biceps curl as effective exercises.
Get a cross education
Interestingly, unilateral training seems to not only effect the muscle being directly targeted, but also cross-body muscles as well. Recent findings from Edith Cowan University Professor Ken Nosaka have shown that training only one arm (or leg) may improve strength and decrease muscle loss even in the untrained limb on the opposite side of the body! This phenomenon is known as the “contralateral strength training effect” or “cross education."
According to Nosaka, cross education is possible due to the central nervous system's ability to recruit motor units that lead muscles to contract. Findings have shown the brain sends signals while performing unilateral movements that stimulate the same muscle on the opposite side of the body, whether it is in action or not. These discoveries have great implications when it comes to rehabilitation for those with an immobilized limb. Nosaka claims, “By starting rehab and exercise in the uninjured limb right away, we can prevent muscle damage induced by exercise in the other limb and also build strength without moving it at all.”
No matter your age or fitness level, we now know there are numerous benefits to unilateral training. For many individuals, subtle changes to a workout regimen can lead to dramatic results. If simply choosing to work just one limb at a time can make your time spent exercising more effective, why not give it a try?
Build the best body possible ... one arm at a time.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at Bradley Wellness Center.
