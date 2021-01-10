Are you one of millions of Americans who would love to lose weight in the upcoming months? Has COVID-19 and the “lockdown” caused you to gain some weight and worsened your health? Are you ready to make a change in your appearance, health and lifestyle?
If this is you, then you may be ready to “Choose to Lose” your extra, unwanted body fat. Let me and new dietitian Victoria Eidson help you with that choice this new year by giving you some of the most effective weight-loss strategies to jumpstart your resolve and get you on your way fast.
Eat well, be well
While exercise is vitally important, the truth is, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, our nutritional habits are now the greatest risk factor for death and disability in the U.S., bumping smoking to number two. Three of the greatest choices affecting your weight, health and longevity each day will be what to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
If you not only want to lose weight, but do it in a way that actually makes you healthier, and empowers you long term, you’ll get a great foundation in our next Choose to Lose coaching program starting Jan. 26.
Muscle is king
Unlike other weight-loss programs, Choose to Lose doesn’t stop with showing you how to eat, but will also show you the best way to exercise as well. Studies have shown that proper exercise, especially including strength training, can increase fat losses by 25% compared to diet alone. Why leave a fourth of your results still clinging to your waistline, hips or thighs? There is a better way, and Choose to Lose will make it clear. Learn the truth about exercise and get help putting together your own result-producing routines.
Positive mindset plus positive support equals positive results
Even with the best diet and exercise program, if you don’t have the right support from both your own inner “self-talk” and the encouragement of others, you will fail. So Choose to Lose starts by immediately teaching you how to overcome negative thoughts, and how to start thinking and eating like a person who exercises regularly and eats supportively. Mentorship and accountability is absolutely unparalleled in helping people to more rapidly learn and attain their goals. Choose to Lose provides the mentorship and support you may have never experienced before.
Most people have so many questions when it comes to diet and exercise that even getting started is an obstacle. It’s time to put your questions to rest and learn the safest and most productive ways to help you reach your full potential.
Bradley Wellness Center is offering a free orientation class on the program this Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the full program begins Jan. 26 and runs for six weeks. Call (706) 278-WELL to sign up or for more information (just ask for Tom). You will be astonished by what you can gain if you simply “Choose to Lose!”
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator at the Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.