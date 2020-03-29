Keeping fit: Healthy home exercises to stay fit while social distancing

In response to the new coronavirus COVID-19, many gyms and studios around the U.S. are temporarily closing their doors to try and help stop the spread of this virus. While we must pull together and understand that this level of caution is necessary, it is probably more important than ever to find ways to stay active and be healthy.
In fact, one recent paper by Campbell and Turner in the journal Frontiers in Immunology reported that "leading a physically active lifestyle reduces the incidence of communicable (e.g., bacterial and viral) and non-communicable (e.g., cancer) diseases." So that rather than less, we need more regular exercise bouts these days. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways we can do this at home, with minimal, or even no equipment, to get a full-body workout and even some cardio.
Interrupt sitting
One of the foundations of health is simply regular movement to move and lubricate joints, promote circulation and increase respiration. So even if you are cooped up indoors as you follow social distancing, you can help yourself by simply avoiding sitting too much.
We are not designed to sit for long periods, it causes our circulation to become sluggish, slows our immune system responses and increases the incidence of chronic diseases. To combat this, seek to stand up or do a squat at least 30 times a day, or about once every 30 minutes you are awake. A fitness tracker like a Fitbit or Garmin can be absolutely ideal for this as it will alert you every hour to get up and move if you have been too sedentary. A five-minute stroll around the house (or the yard) each hour works like good medicine. And since these devices will also give you a step count for the day, shoot for 7,000-10,000 steps daily as a good goal.
Motion is lotion
While standing up and moving regularly is absolutely fundamental to good health, it is still a wonderful idea to do some formal exercise movements as part of your usual routine. Dr. Ryan DeBell of www.themovementfix.com has created many wonderful routines on YouTube that you can do at home in less than six minutes to gently move and lubricate every joint in your body.
Look up his "Fully Move Every Joint Every Day" routine or his "Morning (or Nightly) 'Stretch' Routine" and follow along to feel your best. Joints are lubricated and kept healthy by regular movement, so simply taking the time each day to move each joint front to back, side to side or with rotation can keep them in shape, and keep you from feeling like the Tin Man.
Tension equals tone
To see all the benefits of exercise you simply must engage as many muscle fibers with your movements as possible. Your biggest, strongest fibers are recruited by effort, and it is important to choose the movements that can challenge them if you are going to develop and improve. In general, we need at least one good pushing and pulling move for the upper body, and something for the legs and core (middle of the body) as well.
A great all-purpose move you can use for the whole backside of the body is "the Founder," so-called because it is so good at working the foundational muscles that control posture and quality human movement. Don't skip this one if you are sometimes subject to back pain. It is great to do periodically throughout the day to realign and strengthen your back, glutes and hamstrings, and I highly recommend it. You can learn more at www.foundationtraining.com and be guided through a demonstration video on YouTube. Just search for "foundation training 4 minutes."
After you have practiced the Founder, at least 2-3 times a week challenge your muscles with some other great bodyweight exercises like wall or kneeling pushups, squats, "bear crawls," heel raises, glute bridges and leg raises or crunches. Do as many of each of these as you can and work up to 15-20 repetitions in each.
If you can already do that, try a harder version, like regular pushups, lunges or heel raises on one foot instead of two, etc. Alternatively, simply repeat the exercises a second or third time to challenge the muscles some more and bring them to fatigue. Excellent descriptions for each of these moves can be found online, and if you have other pieces of equipment like dumbbells or bands, of course, that expands your options even more.
Finally, remember that even the best home workout can only benefit you if you do it. Sometimes exercising at home can be a real challenge because there are so many other distractions to do there. Therefore, be sure to make a plan for when and where you will practice your routine so you can have the best chance of carrying through. Then, when this ban on human contact is lifted, we'll be glad to see you again in the gym.
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator for Bradley Wellness Center.
