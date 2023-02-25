February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people who had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. It was only a few years later, in 1971, that the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published a study revealing how 45% of young, fallen, Vietnam War soldiers had some degree of atherosclerosis within their arteries, while 5% (1 in 20!) already had severe blockages before the age of 22. The reality is in America today, atherosclerosis, or “hardening of the arteries” with plaque, can start in your teens.
Another more recent investigation, published in JAMA in 1999, did autopsies on nearly 3,000 men and women between the ages of 15 and 34 and found similar things. One-hundred percent of the teens they looked at already had fatty streaks building up in their aorta, and more than 50% had lesions growing in their right coronary artery. By their 30s, most already had those lesions blossoming up into clinically significant plaques bulging into their arteries. This caused the authors to conclude, “Primary prevention of atherosclerosis ... must begin in childhood or adolescence.”
So it doesn’t make a lot of sense to wait until heart disease becomes symptomatic to treat it. If it begins in youth, we should start to take steps against it in youth. So then, how do you treat atherosclerosis or, better yet, slow or prevent its growth from even a young age?
What these early studies of autopsies on young soldiers and other teenagers and young adults teach us is that atherosclerosis establishes itself many decades before any signs of cardiovascular disease become evident. And the primary target — from a screening perspective — is attaining and keeping a low LDL cholesterol level.
How do we know this? There is a genetic mutation of a gene called PCSK9 that about 1 in 50 Black people are lucky enough to be born with that gives them about a 40% lower LDL cholesterol their whole lives. Instead of the usual 138 mg (milligrams)/dl (deciliter of blood) LDL level common to the average American, these individuals have a lifelong level of LDL around 100 mg/dl.
And what is the significance of this? About an 88% drop in risk — despite having all the other terrible risk factors that the typical American has.
For example, most studied with this lucky genetic mutation still have high blood pressure and are overweight, and almost one-third smoked. Nearly 20% had diabetes.
But with a lifelong LDL level of about 100 or less, they still cut their risk of heart attack by almost 90%. It is that powerful.
We have seen some real success in treating middle-aged people with cholesterol-lowering diets and statin drugs in preventing second heart attacks. In fact, a 40-point drop in LDL cholesterol with a statin has been shown to reduce heart disease by something like 20%. But for maximum benefits — like nearly 90% drops in heart disease incidence — we need to establish those lower LDL cholesterol levels in childhood and maintain them for life.
Is that unrealistic? I don’t think so. It would mean significantly reducing our intake of saturated fats and probably our intake of animal foods and meats in general, but it would not require a complete abstinence for most people to reach these goals. I mean, this is how healthy cultures have done it for millennia. For example, most of us have heard of the Mediterranean diet. It was first studied in Crete, and when paired with their healthier lifestyle (sufficient exercise, social connection, etc.) and regular fasting of animal foods that were a part of their Eastern Orthodox religious life, it would be the perfect example of lifelong healthier LDL levels and arteries that we are talking about.
Our problem? The vast majority of Americans (as the teenagers in these studies showed) already have encroaching heart disease —and in some cases it has been building for decades. The truth is we are not just trying to prevent heart disease by improving our diet and exercise, we’re trying to reverse the heart disease we already have. That takes more than just moderating our intake of animal and junk foods (in many cases) and moving toward a more whole foods, plant-based lifestyle exclusively. How strict a person needs to be is dependent on how far gone their artery health is before they begin to live a healthier (or more balanced) lifestyle.
If you are just using drugs late in life to try and stop the progression of heart disease you may not have the luxury of just reaching an LDL level of 100. That won’t slow the progression enough at that late stage.
So your cardiologist will likely recommend a statin or other drug therapy to get your LDL lower than 70. With the newer PCSK9 inhibitors and other drugs, we can now get LDLs even lower, since we often don’t get real reversal of heart disease or zero risk until you reach an LDL of 55.
Bottom line: While heart disease is a multi-factorial issue with many risk factors like smoking, being overweight, high blood pressure and blood sugar, etc., without the elevated LDL to create the plaque in our arteries the disease will not progress.
Getting a typical lipid panel as part of a preventative health check can tell you where you stand. But know that any preventative measures you take to get your LDL to 100 or less will help not only yourself, if taken by your children (or grandchildren) it will help them even more.
