It’s that time of year again. Champagne bottles have been popped, balls have dropped and now your friends, family and colleagues are asking, “What’s your New Year’s resolution?” Millions of people resolve to change at the beginning of each year. The new year feels like a fresh start and an excellent opportunity to change bad habits and establish new routines that will help you improve your health, your wealth or your relationships.
But in reality, sticking to resolutions is hard. According to a study of 200 people conducted by the University of Scranton during a two-year period, 77% were able to keep their resolutions for one week. At a month, 64% reported success. That fell to 50% after three months and 46% after six months. Only 19% called themselves successful in reaching their goal when researchers followed up two years later.
However, while that may not seem like a good success rate, those people were 10 times more likely to make a positive change after six months than others who wanted to make a change but didn’t make a New Year’s resolution. So there is some evidence that making resolutions is worthwhile. What can you do to make it more likely that you will keep your next resolution? The following tips may help you beat the odds.
Reflect on past attempts
Before setting any goals, take some time to reflect deeply on your previous attempts with change. What you did, how long it lasted, and why it did or didn't work. Such introspection will enable you to draw parallels and come to some incredible revelations. With reflection comes clarity. Consider altering your resolution slightly, if need be, to make it more feasible. Changing your approach to best honor your current circumstances will make you more likely to see results.
Have a plan
Picking wisely and doing extensive planning are essential parts of achieving any goal. Emanuel Madienberg, clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California in Los Angeles, said, "If each morning you have to find a way to make your goal happen, you’re more likely to decide based on whether you feel like doing it.”
Instead of relying on your emotions each day, do some planning instead. For example, you should plot out a month’s budget or schedule a week’s worth of workouts each Sunday so you don’t have to think about how to fit it all in. By knowing what you want to accomplish and the difficulties you might face you'll be better prepared to stick to your resolution and overcome anything that might sidetrack you.
Embrace mistakes
Even when you have the most well-designed and thought-out plan, setbacks can always happen. In fact, one of the authors from the University of Scranton study, John Norcross, noted, “Early slips do not predict failure. In fact, many ultimately successful resolvers report — even as they experience them — that the early slips strengthen their resolutions.”
What's important is that you don't become discouraged by the first difficulty and abandon your goals. You are learning a new skill, after all. One setback shouldn’t undo all your efforts. Instead of feeling distraught, troubleshoot the problem and try to figure out how to prevent it from happening again.
Take small steps
Taking on too much too quickly is a common reason people get overwhelmed and fail with their resolutions. Starting an unsustainably restrictive diet or overdoing it at the gym are surefire ways to derail your goals. Instead, focus on taking tiny steps to help you reach your larger goal.
If you are trying to eat healthier, start by replacing a few less healthy foods with more nutritious options. Then, tackle another element of your diet, such as adding in a greater variety of vegetables, reducing portion size and cutting back on eating out. While it may seem like a slow start, these small, incremental changes make it easier to stick to your new healthy habits and increase the likelihood of long-term success.
Final thoughts
The yearly ritual of resolution setting doesn't have to be an annual disappointment. Consider implementing new approaches that make your choices even more robust and rigorous.
Most importantly, remember to be kind and flexible with yourself and celebrate any progress. It's not just the end goal that matters — it's the journey along the way. As Frank Sinatra sang, “The best is yet to come.”
