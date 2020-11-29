Keeping Fit: How to lower your high blood pressure now

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a serious circulatory disorder affecting nearly half of all Americans. Even worse, 20% of people suffering from high blood pressure don’t even know they have it!
When hypertension is left untreated the increased pressure damages the walls of the arteries, which then induces scar tissue, making them stiff and weak. The damaged lining then also becomes a more fertile ground for plaque which further damages the heart and circulatory system.
In fact, high blood pressure accounts for more heart disease and stroke deaths than all other preventable causes, except smoking. However, with a few simple steps and lifestyle changes, you can get high blood pressure under control.
Get your blood pressure checked
The first step to protecting your heart health is knowing if you are one of the many people suffering from hypertension. Thankfully, getting your blood pressure checked is extremely quick and easy! Any doctor’s office, pharmacy and many gyms like the Bradley Wellness Center have machines or staff members capable of checking your blood pressure in a matter of seconds.
Know what your results mean
In 2017, the American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines for high blood pressure changed for the first time in 14 years. The AHA, the American College of Cardiology and nine other health professional organizations reviewed more than 900 studies to establish the updated guidelines.
They learned that damage from high blood pressure begins at much lower pressures than previously thought and that is reflected in the new guidelines. Most of us have grown to know 140/90 mm Hg as worrisome blood pressure, but in fact, 130/80 is now considered to be high. This is because the latest research has been showing that health problems can occur even at those lower levels.
So now, any systolic reading (the top number) greater than 130 or any diastolic reading (the bottom number) greater than 80 represents high blood pressure. Even a systolic reading between 120-129 is now considered to be elevated, with risk doubling at 130 mm Hg compared to levels below 120.
Improve your diet
One of the quickest ways to lower your blood pressure is by improving your diet. The American College of Cardiology recommends a few steps to fight back against hypertension.
• Salt: First, try lowering your salt and sodium intake. Fried food, soups, some meats and even sweet treats like milkshakes are packed with sodium. Cutting back on these foods and lowering your overall sodium intake to less than 1,500 mg per day can lower your blood pressure by six whole points!
• Alcohol: Next, work on decreasing the amount of alcohol you consume. To lower blood pressure, men should only consume two or fewer drinks per day, and women should only consume one or fewer drinks per day. This trick can easily lower your blood pressure by four points.
• Potassium: Boosting potassium is the next recommended step. Getting at least 3,500 mg of potassium each day through foods like bananas, avocados and even fish can lower your blood pressure by five points.
• DASH: Finally, try the DASH diet. DASH stands for “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.” This diet can help you lower your blood pressure by recommending foods low in saturated fat, total fat and cholesterol while eating more fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy foods. This plan means you’ll eat a lot of great whole grains, poultry, fish and nuts while limiting red meats, sweets and sugary drinks. More information on the DASH diet is easily accessible with a quick look at the American Heart Association Website.
Get active
Once you have your new diet ready to go, it’s time to get active. The American College of Cardiology recommends getting at least 150 to 300 minutes a week of accumulated moderate activity (like brisk walking), or 75-150 minutes of more vigorous exercise (like running) every week. This means you can take a 30-minute walk around your neighborhood five days a week, hike for 45 minutes twice a week or get on your bike for 20 minutes every weekday. Working with weights twice a week is also recommended.
Taking that little break out of your day for exercise can lower your blood pressure by eight points. Getting active and eating right also means you’ll probably lose any excess weight, and that is one of the greatest methods for lowering blood pressure! Every 2.5 pounds you lose, you can expect to lower your blood pressure by a whole point. That means losing just 10 pounds can drop your blood pressure four points.
Check with your doctor and stay consistent
If you find yourself with chronically high blood pressure, it is important to have a conversation about your heart health with your doctor. They can provide even more information on how to control high blood pressure, and they may even recommend medicine to help keep it under control. With the help of your doctor, watching your diet and getting a little exercise, you can make a difference in your blood pressure and heart health starting today!
Max Wilson is an intern at the Bradley Wellness Center.
