According to a fairly recent study, more than half of women, but less than a third of men, are aware of the original "5-A-Day" message to eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables each day.
And truthfully, there have been a number of large and complex studies showing even greater benefits from eating up to seven or even 10 servings a day for disease prevention and longevity.
Nevertheless, the greatest jump in benefits to mortality is seen in simply increasing your servings from less than one to five a day, which is what the World Health Organization has recommended since 1990. But despite this long-standing recommendation, as little as 25% of the population confess to meeting or exceeding it regularly, and nearly half admit to not even eating three servings a day. If you are among those who have trouble seeing how to fit all those servings into your regular food plan, let me give you some help right here.
Getting started
It is not hard to get the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables each day for optimum health. Simply start with at least one serving of fruit each day with your breakfast. It could be a single 6-ounce glass of 100% juice or a fruit like bananas, blueberries, strawberries, etc., cut up on cereal, oatmeal or pancakes. You could even put them in a blender with milk or yogurt and make a smoothie.
Vegetables are also enjoyed by many for breakfast, by drinking vegetable juice, like a V-8, or by including tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms and the like in eggs and omelettes.
For lunch and dinner
Both of these meals make an excellent time to try a salad. A single cup of raw salad greens is a serving. If you look at a measuring cup you will see that it is not much. A normal salad usually counts for at least two servings of vegetables.
For added flavor, try a handful of beans or crunchy sprouts on your salad. Or, if you have a sweet tooth, add chopped apples, raisins or craisins. People often pack a sandwich for lunch, so that is an ideal place to add some lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts, cucumber, etc., for extra nutrition.
For most people, dinner is the easiest time to prepare food, so adding a half cup of cooked vegetables will give you at least one other serving. By adding vegetables to soups, casseroles and pasta dishes (like pasta primavera) you can get even more vegetables.
Restaurants too
Just because you go out to eat doesn’t mean that you have to do without your fruits and veggies.
When buying pizza, add extra tomatoes, spinach, peppers and onions, etc., on it.
Nowadays, it is pretty easy to order a side dish of vegetables at most places, and even fast-food joints have “wraps” filled with vegetables. You can also order a small salad instead of French fries.
Other good places to get your 5-a-day include the soup and salad bar, where you can get vegetable soups, fresh vegetables and some fruits.
Fast food for those in a hurry
Fruit is the ultimate fast food, usually requiring nothing more than peeling to be ready to eat (and often not even that). To help you during the hectic days, try to clean and store your fruits and vegetables at an easily accessible place soon after you purchase them. When a fruit bowl is sitting there, or cleaned and cut vegetables sit at eye level in the refrigerator alongside some dip, you are more likely to eat them.
If you can’t be bothered cleaning and cutting produce (and you don’t mind paying a little extra for convenience) then buy the pre-washed bags of salad and the containers of pre-cut fruit like pineapple chunks and melon.
When on the go, choose items that require little peeling, like baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, broccoli spears, grapes, apples, bananas, etc.
If you want to, you can learn to enjoy most fruits and vegetables and eat them regularly. If a person can learn to enjoy coffee, cigarettes and alcohol, then they can learn to enjoy fruits and vegetables, too. Your body will thank you.
Bon appétit!
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator at Bradley Wellness Center.
