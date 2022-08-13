Do you feel you are working out hard, but not getting that much for your efforts? Does it seem like you’re constantly battling tendinitis or dealing with nagging muscle injuries? Or maybe your usual enthusiasm for workouts is slowly fading away.
These are all just a few of the signs that you may be exercising too hard, or overtraining. While most of us could probably stand to work out a bit more often, there are some whose enthusiasm for exercise may actually be too much, and it is exceeding their ability to recover and improve. Here are some signs to tell if that may be you, so your training rewards can equal your training efforts.
Signs of overtraining
Whether you are male or female, you have equal risk of overtraining. Here are signs of overtraining to look out for:
• A plateau or decline in workout performance or progress. If strength training, your workout reps are not going up or improving. Worse, it may take even more effort just to accomplish what you were doing before. And if doing endurance training, your times are not improving and it seems harder to do all the mileage.
• Recurrent injuries such as muscle sprains, tendinitis, stress fractures and chronic joint pain keep happening, threatening to interrupt training. Ironically, this is probably what the body needs. If you don’t go easier as needed in your exercise training, an injury will make you go easier.
• Excessive fatigue, yet trouble sleeping (insomnia or restless sleep) when you go to bed.
• Agitation and moodiness, or even outright feelings of depression. This is often accompanied by a lack of the usual enjoyment in your favorite hobbies and interests.
• Finally, there can also be digestive issues, such as constipation, diarrhea, a loss of appetite and increased thirst.
Recovery
While overtraining can be problematic, the good news is that you can reverse all of these ill effects. The time span of recovery will vary for every individual depending on age, fitness level and how long the overtraining has been going on. But the first thing and most important thing you can do is rest. It may be best to stop training entirely for at least a week.
According to the National Institute of Health, taking one to two weeks off of training completely can bring mood, energy and motivation levels back to normal. Once you’ve taken this time off, however, it is crucial not to jump back into an over-exercising routine. It would be far better if you started your new training routine by decreasing the volume you had been doing in your workouts and then progressing upward more gradually, as your fitness, mood and energy levels support it.
Moreover, sleep is your best friend. It is unfortunate that most Americans fall short of the seven to nine hours of sleep per night recommended by the National Sleep Foundation, so how much more detrimental is it to pile lots of hard exercise on an unrested body.
Poor sleep quality leads to your body producing fewer recovery hormones and instead producing stress hormones like cortisol. In short, sleep is needed more when you are training hard and especially if you’ve been overtraining. This will allow for optimal muscular, nervous and endocrine system recovery so you can feel your best again.
Prevention
To prevent overtraining from overtaking you in the first place, make sure you schedule adequate rest days after long and challenging workouts or high-intensity training. Certainly you can train every day, but you can’t train with all-out effort each day. You must cycle your efforts to get the best results from your body.
Long endurance days or high intensity should be used intermittently only 1-3 days a week at most. Lower effort or “active rest” can be used on the other days and include low-impact activities such as lighter weight training, walking, yoga or swimming. These can relieve muscle tightness and help you stay active while recovering from the more strenuous workouts.
Finally, you want to make sure that you eat a well-balanced, nutritious diet. You’ve got to nourish your body well with the calories you need to support an active lifestyle. The National Academy of Sports Medicine points out that the body needs adequate protein intake for muscle protein synthesis, and proper hydration is essential as well, especially if exercising for longer than an hour or in the heat.
The bottom line
Excessive training can do more harm than good. Be careful to develop a training program that balances different levels of effort and allows adequate time off for rest and recovery. Remember, the exercise sessions are when you stimulate change in your body, but it is during the rest and recovery that the growth and change really takes place. Train hard, yes, but remember to be just as diligent to recover hard if you want to really develop and improve.
